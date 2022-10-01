Governor Newsom Signs New Legislation into Law that Will Expand CEQA Exemptions and Expedite Sustainable Transportation Projects

Co-Sponsored by the California Transit Association, SB 922 (Wiener) To Help California Meet its Climate Goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 922, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and co-sponsored by the California Transit Association, Bay Area Council, SPUR, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and LA Metro. The legislation expands the provision of SB 288 (Wiener, 2020) by extending statutory exemptions to CEQA for transportation projects that significantly advance the state's climate, public safety, and public health goals. The Association released the following statement applauding today's bill signing:

Gov. Newsom signs legislation fast-tracking sustainable transportation projects to help California meet its climate goal

"In recent decades, CEQA has been abused to delay or stop common-sense and climate-friendly transportation projects, undercutting efforts to deliver a cleaner transportation network and environmental benefits," said Michael Pimentel, Executive Director of the California Transit Association. "With the signing of SB 922, local transit and transportation agencies will continue to accelerate the path towards safer streets, cleaner air, and more equitable transportation solutions for all Californians. By expanding and expediting CEQA exemptions for sustainable transportation, we'll unlock the bus, light rail, bike, and pedestrian projects that California needs. The timing couldn't be more critical with historic levels of state, federal and local funding for project delivery on the way. The Association applauds Gov. Newsom, bill author and climate champion Senator Scott Wiener, and the strong bipartisan support from the State Legislature for ensuring this legislation can help California reach its climate goals."

The California Transit Association is comprised of more than 240 member organizations, including all the state's largest urban transit operators, as well as dozens of transit agencies in suburban and rural areas. Its membership also extends to include commuter rail agencies, transit support groups, national and international transit suppliers, and government agencies. The Association is the leading advocate on behalf of public transit in California, representing transit's interests before the California State Legislature, the Governor and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels.

