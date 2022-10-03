CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Ampio Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio") (NYSE: AMPE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Ampio, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Ampio includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Ampion; (ii) defendants had inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 17, 2022

Aggrieved Ampio investors only have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

