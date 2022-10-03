DIGIORNO® CELEBRATES NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH WITH 31 DAYS OF FOOD & FUN

All month long, fans will have the chance to win free pizza and DIGIORNO merch, as well as the ultimate grand prize pizza experience

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIORNO® is rewarding America with the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes. Fans can enter for a chance to win new merch, free pizza (of course!) – and a chance at a grand prize: the "Ultimate Pizza Experience," all in honor of National Pizza Month this October.

The fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO elevates moments with family and friends in a way that delivery or carryout can't, especially during the fall. Whether its football game day, movie night or family breakfast, DIGIORNO is the delicious spark that transforms all types of occasions. And now, for the first time, DIGIORNO is taking over National Pizza Month to reward people and celebrate their universal love of all-things pizza!

31 Days and So Many Ways to Enjoy DIGIORNO

While every day may feel like a pizza holiday for DIGIORNO fans, the brand is raising the stakes this month – and what's easier to celebrate than your love of pizza?

Introducing the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes, a month-long celebration where fans can enter for a chance to win free pizza, new merch and more. Plus, one lucky winner will be chosen at random to win the "Ultimate Pizza Experience." This grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 check, which can be used to fulfill their "Ultimate Pizza Experience," such as one of the following experiences:

Pizza Pass: Tickets to a concert, comedy show or pro sports event

Fresh-Baked Slice of Life: Pizza-inspired trip anywhere in the U.S.

Taste of Italy : Pizza tour through Italy

The Ultimate Pizza Experience appeals to a variety of tastes – just like DIGIORNO pizza!

What's more, the DIGIORNO merchandise store is getting an inventory refresh with new items, including: bucket hats, playing cards, pizza suits and even a cross body fanny pack made to fit your on-the-go pizza slice. Enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win some of the new merch, or head to the online store to grab your favorite items before they're gone.

"As the top frozen pizza brand in the category, we know how much people rely on pizza – whether it's for big occasions, pizza night with the family or even breakfast," said Kimberly Holowiak, DIGIORNO Brand Manager at Nestlé. "With 31 Days of DIGIORNO, we not only want to celebrate National Pizza Month in a notable way, but also help enhance pizza occasions for everyone and reward our fans' loyalty to DIGIORNO."

How To Enter

Now through October 31, there are three ways fans can enter the 31 Days of DIGIORNO Sweepstakes up to three times each day:

Online Sign In Entry: Visit the designated Visit the designated sweepstakes page and follow the instructions to sign up. Then enter daily by simply signing in. Shop & Upload a Photo of Your Receipt: Purchase any DIGIORNO pizza from October 1 – October 31 , then visit the sweepstakes page and upload a photo of the receipt that clearly shows the date and time of the purchase. Snap a Photo of Your Pizza-ccasion: Submit your most memorable pizza-ccasion to the Submit your most memorable pizza-ccasion to the sweepstakes page each day! You may just find your photo re-posted on DIGIORNO social media channels.

Regardless of the method of entry, there's a limit of three entries per person per day, for a total of 93 entries for the entire sweepstakes period.

DIGIORNO is celebrating National Pizza Month throughout October. Be sure to follow @DiGiorno on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to join in on the fun.

Whether you're reaching for a slice of a classic favorite, or looking for an indulgent option like new Fully Stuffed Crust Pizza, DIGIORNO has a variety for every occasion. Fans can enjoy the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO pizza throughout National Pizza Month by visiting the freezer aisle of their local grocery store to choose from a variety of different toppings and crusts. For more information, please visit https://www.goodnes.com/digiorno/

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, for our communities and for the planet. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew. With 2019 sales of $11 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-three consecutive years. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

31 Days of DiGiorno Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. & D.C. 18 OR OLDER (19+ for AL and NE, 21+ for MS). Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 10/1/22 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 10/31/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Grand Prize awarded as a $5,000 check. For entry form, Official Rules, entry limits and prize descriptions, visit www.31DaysofDiGiorno.com. Sponsor: Nestlé USA, Inc., 1812 N. Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209.

