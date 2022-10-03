GRAVITY HAUS EXPANDS TO SKI TOWN, U.S.A.®, ACQUIRES THE PTARMIGAN INN STEAMBOAT

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus , the Colorado-based social club for the modern adventurer, has acquired a fifth property (the fourth hotel location in Colorado) with the purchase of The Ptarmigan Inn and will expand its membership offering in Steamboat Springs , CO.

Located steps from the base of Steamboat Ski Area and the Steamboat Gondola, just 35 minutes from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) and three hours from Denver, the new outpost in Ski Town, U.S.A. expands the member benefits offered to the growing community of more than 4,000 members. Gravity Haus closed on the purchase of The Ptarmigan Inn on Sept. 15.

The Ptarmigan leadership team will continue leading the hotel operations. Existing reservations will be honored. Overnight stays at The Ptarmigan Inn are available for Gravity Haus members and non-members and can be booked at www.theptarmigan.com .

"In less than 3 years we have grown our membership to more than 4,000 strong as we now strengthen our footprint in Colorado by adding a new membership outpost in Steamboat Springs," said Gravity Haus CEO Jim Deters. "Feedback from our members and guests made it clear that a new outpost at the base of Steamboat Ski Area would be incredibly popular for our existing membership as well as new members with IKON passes looking for maximum ease and convenience."

Gravity Haus has created a key connection from the Denver-metro area to their three existing world-class resort destinations in Breckenridge , Winter Park , and Vail . In addition to the four branded Gravity Hauses, members also have access to the Cedar House Sport Hotel (to be rebranded Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe in November 2022), discounts on camper van rentals with Dave + Matt Vans , as well as partner hotel benefits in Telluride, Silverton, and Denver, Colorado; Moab, Utah; and Nosara, Costa Rica. See all member pricing and benefits here .

The Plan for Gravity Haus Steamboat

Gravity Haus Steamboat will become a "center of gravity" for the local and regional membership. Gravity Haus intends to invest in a larger property improvement plan during spring/summer 2023, in order to add:

A signature dining experience with a mountain-casual atmosphere, bar, and a focus on local purveyors, healthy and sustainably-sourced ingredients.

Unravel Coffee // www.unravel.coffee : Unravel co-produces and imports some of the world's best coffee straight from farms in Ethiopia and roast signature taste profiles with our zero emission Bellwether® roaster. //: Unravel co-produces and imports some of the world's best coffee straight from farms inand roast signature taste profiles with our zero emission Bellwether® roaster.

StarterHaus // www.starterhaus.com : modern co-working space, hot desks and meeting space to create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs, hold conference calls between outdoor adventures, and attend ongoing skill building and social programming. //: modern co-working space, hot desks and meeting space to create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs, hold conference calls between outdoor adventures, and attend ongoing skill building and social programming.

Dryland Fitness // www.dryland.fitness : the Gravity Haus fitness community that makes every mile, summit, and moment outdoors possible through an intentional focus on expert-led functional group fitness classes, flexibility + mobility, and recovery. //: the Gravity Haus fitness community that makes every mile, summit, and moment outdoors possible through an intentional focus on expert-led functional group fitness classes, flexibility + mobility, and recovery.

Gravity Haus member experiences + networking: events, and meet-ups focused on adventure, community development and personal growth.

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is a social club that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures. Gravity Haus members envision the planet as a playground that fuels amazing experiences, personal growth, and connection with like-minded adventurers. Gravity Haus elevates the outdoor lifestyle for a community that shares a love of nature, sustainability, and stewardship for the planet. Gravity Haus is changing how members live, work and travel sustainably with outposts in Breckenridge, Denver, Vail and Winter Park, Colorado and Truckee-Tahoe, California. Learn more at www.gravityhaus.com .

