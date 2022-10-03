Grove Faucet by Bemis Advances the State of the Art in the Bathroom

Leader in Innovation for Everyday Life launches motion- and touch-activated faucet with LED display for the ultimate in convenience, comfort and hygiene

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company , a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, announces the launch of the innovative Grove series bathroom faucet. Joining the popular FLOW by Bemis line of faucets, the Grove series features a modern design that integrates advanced technology for convenience, comfort and hygiene – including motion and touch activation, an LED temperature display, and a built-in hand-washing timer.

Grove faucets make it easy for users to enhance everyday bathroom activities, including tooth brushing and hand washing. Its digital temperature display allows users to ensure that their water is at the desired temperature for each specific bathroom activity, while the finely tuned motion sensor promotes clean hands and healthy habits.

"Motion-activated bath faucets are just starting to enter the market for residential plumbing fixtures," said TJ Stiefvater, director of Marketing for Bemis Manufacturing Company. "With motion and touch activation, as well as temperature control capabilities, the Grove supports a multitude of personal grooming and hygiene applications while integrating style and technology for an optimized bathroom experience."

Grove's sleek styling features a frosted glass top and unique finish options, allowing for design combinations such as a frosted white glass atop a brushed nickel base. Available finishes for Grove include brushed nickel, chrome, matte black, and champagne.

Grove faucets are available online exclusively at HomeDepot.com.

About Bemis

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, FLOW by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information visit toiletseats.com or Bemis Manufacturing Company .

