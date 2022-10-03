SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Carvana Co. - CVNA

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carvana Co. ("Carvana" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Carvana and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 24, 2022, after market hours, Barron's published an article entitled "Carvana Sought to Disrupt Auto Sales. It Delivered Undriveable Cars". The Barron's article reported that "[i]n its haste to seize market share from competitors, Carvana was selling cars faster than it could get them registered to their new owners", which resulted in numerous violations of law and regulations in a number of jurisdictions.

On this news, Carvana's stock price fell $6.78 per share, or 21%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $24.74 per share on June 28, 2022.

