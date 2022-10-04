Aspen RxHealth Selected as One of Modern Healthcare's "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" for Second Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 "Best Places to Work in Healthcare", an annual program that identifies and honors 150 outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. This is Aspen RxHealth's second consecutive year receiving this honor.

"Building an intentional culture of inclusivity, respect, and fun is a shared value that each of our team members help create," said Leah Carden, chief financial officer and senior vice president, human resources at Aspen RxHealth. "We are working to change the trajectory of healthcare while fostering an environment of well-being and contentment for our employees – and this honor being a direct reflection of their feedback is indication that it's working."

Aspen RxHealth's mission is to enable the most responsive community of pharmacists to deliver unsurpassed outcomes for patients, their families and the customers we serve. Harnessing the untapped potential of the pharmacist-patient relationship begins with building a best in breed team of changemakers all contributing towards an exceptional culture.

"After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Modern Healthcare publisher, Fawn Lopez. "The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the "Best Places to Work" for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures."

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications.

