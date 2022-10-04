Happy Money Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Fintech 250 List

Happy Money Provides Financial Products and Services to Help Consumers Use Money as a Tool for Happiness

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Happy Money to its fifth-annual Fintech 250 ranking , showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. Happy Money is a leading technology platform for unsecured lending in partnership with credit unions and other community-focused financial institutions.

Building on the momentum of a $50-million Series D-1 capital raise and recognition as a fintech unicorn with a valuation of $1.1 billion, the company is also unlocking new distribution channels for its platform. The company launched a new loan participation platform that will enable lending partners to optimize their balance sheets and is building its Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) offerings for financial institutions and brands looking to embed finance products and open up new business lines.

"We're honored that Happy Money has earned a spot on CB Insights' Fintech 250 list. This accomplishment validates our mission of developing affordable, accessible financial products and services that help people use money as a tool for their happiness," said Jeff Winner, CEO of Happy Money. "Our team's dedication to advancing a happier way of providing credit has resulted in strong growth for Happy Money and our ecosystem of community-focused lending partners as well as positive effects in the lives of our members. We will continue innovating and expanding our tech platform's reach across verticals and business lines as we realize our vision for transforming the lending industry."

Happy Money was selected as a Fintech 250 winner from over 12,500 private companies, including applicants and nominees. Winners were chosen from a research team utilizing the CB Insights platform, based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news segment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty.

"This year's Fintech 250 winners are shaping the future of financial services, from payments and banking to investing and insurance," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Representing more than 30 countries, these companies are creating safer and more efficient payment methods, and transforming how traditional banking, insurance and investing products are delivered. Together, they not only make financial services more convenient for users, but also make them available to more people, especially traditionally underserved populations around the globe."

"Consumers are looking for a happier lending experience – one that makes them and their communities better off," said Winner. "We have helped more than 225,000 members pay off over $4.1 million in credit card debt since our inception. We remain committed to building products and services that serve the best interests of consumers while also delivering results to our partners."

Happy Money is a financial technology company valued at over $1.1 billion that offers a people-first lending experience in partnership with credit unions and other community-focused financial institutions. Building on the success of our credit card debt reduction product, The Payoff Loan™, Happy Money also offers personal loans to help people fund their dreams and goals – from important bills to home improvement projects. We believe money can be a tool for happiness; it's all in how you use it. Through automation and proprietary underwriting models, we personalize the lending process, taking a more holistic view of an individual's creditworthiness to offer flexible rates and payment plans that work best for their unique financial situation.

Through our proprietary distribution channels and platforms, we aim to connect our financial partners to be stronger together, help them thrive in an increasingly digital world, and enable them to provide the happier lending experience that their customers want. Backed by leading investors, Happy Money has helped more than 280,000 members since inception – working with lending partners to fund $5.1 billion in loans*. As a fully distributed company, Happy Money hires passionate, purpose-driven talent across the United States. For more information, please visit happymoney.com .

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

