Monroe® Expands Product Range in October, Including New Quick-Strut® Assemblies, OESpectrum® and Magnum® Shocks and Struts

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV Motorparts group, recently announced new part numbers during the month of October for many of its most popular products, including new Monroe Quick-Strut® assemblies, and OESpectrum® and Magnum® shocks and struts. These new part numbers provide coverage for nearly 2 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in the United States and Canada.

New for over 570,000 VIO, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies contain application-specific coil springs, constructed of high-quality SAE, US-grade steel for durability, and are also up to two times stronger than some competitors. Each Quick-Strut assembly also features strut rods engineered to bend up to 15mm with no cracking or fracturing, which helps with superior ride handling and control in the event of a major impact. These vehicle-specific designs are durability-tested to meet or exceed OE structural quality standards and durability requirements. Each Quick-Strut assembly is designed for easy installation; each is fit-checked to ensure OE-style fit with mounting locations for easy, bolt-on installation. Quick-Strut coverage in the US and Canada is now available for the 2016-2015 Honda CR-V AWD model (#173045 (front right) and #173046 (front left)).

Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts come equipped with a PTFE-banded piston to provide consistent sealing between the piston and pressure tube, offering better control under most driving conditions. These shocks and struts offer consistent performance through its full displaced valving, tuned specifically to each vehicle, that adjusts to changes in road conditions. Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts also offer reduced noise, vibration and harshness through its vehicle-specific technology to deliver improved control and isolation of impact-related noise and vibration under most driving conditions. Monroe OESpectrum premium struts are now available for the 2015-2014 Honda Civic EX-L Sedan (part #73120 (front right) and #73121 (front left)); and the 2022-2019 Ram 1500 4WD (new body style) (#73117, front). Monroe OESpectrum passenger car shocks are now also available for the 2022-2019 Nissan Altima FWD (#5565).

Designed to meet the demands of today's hardworking, high-mileage and severe use commercial vehicles, the Monroe Magnum product line features gas-charged, large-bore shock absorbers. They provide the consistent control necessary for the demanding conditions and suspension movement of Class 6-8 trucks and school buses. Magnum shocks are new this month for the 2022-2017 International LT625, 2020-2017 International LoneStar, 2020-2017 International ProStar, and 2019-2018 International RH613 (#65549, rear).

"At Monroe, we are always expanding our product offerings to help our customers stay on top of our new service category opportunities so that they can provide the best choices for their own customers," said Joe Robinson, brand director, Monroe. "We make it a point to develop products that are not only durable, but also easy-to-install for technicians, making our products the easy choice."

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies, Magnum strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

