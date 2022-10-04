Rocket Referrals is now ClientCircle

Insurtech leader announces new name for retail insurance product

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Referrals, a company that provides leading insurance communications software in the U.S., has changed the name of their retail platform for insurance agencies to ClientCircle.

Insurtech leader Rocket Referrals announces a new name for their insurance platform.

The new name, ClientCircle, reflects the company's commitment to creating products that help insurance agents have happier clients and make more sales by managing the full customer journey—from prospecting to cross sales to building long-term, meaningful relationships with repeat business.

Launched almost 10 years ago, Rocket Referrals set out to help insurance agents grow their business through automated referrals. Since then, the company has expanded their platform to include a complete suite of sales, marketing and communications tools made for insurance.

"We feel it's time for a product name that reflects everything we do," says Torey Maerz, Rocket Referrals CEO. "We've always known there's a lot more to running a successful insurance agency than referrals alone and, over the last decade, we've built a whole range of innovative tools and services to help agents succeed."

New name, new features



ClientCircle comes complete with a newly released automated customer relationship management (CRM) tool, Journeys, that Maerz says is unlike anything else available to agents today.

"We're here to do great things," adds Maerz. "We'll continue to innovate and create new partnerships. Our plan is to make a difference for the entire industry—we have so many cool things on the way."

There are no changes or interruptions to the product, pricing or services as part of the name change.

ClientCircle will be the retail product available directly to agencies, and Rocket Referrals will continue to provide comprehensive enterprise, white label and custom solutions to large insurance organizations, groups and carriers.

Both Rocket Referrals and ClientCircle are privately owned and managed by the same team based in Des Moines, Iowa.

For more, visit www.ClientCircle.com.

About Rocket Referrals and ClientCircle

Rocket Referrals is a leading insurance communications platform company based in Des Moines, Iowa. Their retail software product, ClientCircle, helps insurance agencies manage the complete customer journey, collect and analyze customer feedback, improve online reputation, collect reviews and testimonials, grow referrals, automate cross-selling, and manage communications spanning email, text messaging, web chat, and direct mail. ClientCircle—happier clients, more sales. ClientCircle is a Rocket Referrals product. For more, visit www.ClientCircle.com.

For media inquiries:

Yana Glezina, Rocket Referrals

yana@rocketreferrals.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rocket Referrals