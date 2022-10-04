Singles Identify 2023's Top Dating Trends

According to Singles, "MCE" (Main Character Energy) Is The New BDE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group Company and dating app Plenty of Fish today revealed its sixth annual list of dating trends for the upcoming year. To identify the new trends, Plenty of Fish polled over 8,000 U.S. members, finding that after the challenges of dating during the pandemic, 2023 will be the year of Main Character Energy, with singles prioritizing their wants and needs and focusing on themselves more than ever. Additionally, environmental and economic trends will play a larger role in dating as indicated by new trends Eco-Dumping and Infla-Dating.

2023 Dating Trends Include:

Main Character Energy (mayn ker-ik-ter en-er-jee) : Focusing on yourself instead of wasting time on people who don't meet your standards or needs. 2022 may have been all about BDE but 2023 is all about MCE - 49% of singles say they have made a recent active change to put themselves first, and 32% of single men have been rejected by someone because their potential date wanted to just "focus on themselves."

Eco-Dumping (eek-oh duhmp-ing) : Dating (or dumping) someone based on how environmentally conscious they are. Conflicting opinions on environmental topics can be just as big of a deal-breaker as someone with poor communication skills - in fact, nearly one in five singles know someone who has dumped someone because their views on climate change and the environment didn't align.

Heat Doming (heet dohm-ing) : Dating someone specifically for their household amenities. With record breaking temperatures and heat waves in 2022, it's no surprise that 20% of singles have experienced someone wanting to date them to access their household amenities such as air conditioning, pool, comfy mattress, etc. Additionally, 30% of Millennials and Gen Z know someone who has dated someone for their amenities.

Infla-Dating (in-fla-dayt-ing): Going on less expensive dates due to inflation and the current economic environment. Rising prices are affecting all aspects of our lives - including dating. Nearly half (48%) of single Millennials & Gen-Z have suggested going on a less expensive, budget-friendly date.

James-Webbing (jeymz-web-ing) : Deciding to date someone after seeing them through a different lens. Nasa's new super space telescope isn't the only thing uncovering hidden gems - singles are giving potential partners a closer look, with 54% saying they've decided to date someone after getting to know them better and seeing them in a new light.

OnlyPlans (ohn-lee plans): Repeatedly planning dates with someone, but never actually following through on them. Whether it's a last minute "work emergency," a sudden need to babysit a friend's pet or the classic, "too much traffic," 52% of singles have experienced this situation. If only singles could monetize some of these excuses…

"Over the past few years, singles have shifted their approach to dating, largely due to factors tied to the pandemic," said Kate MacLean, resident dating expert at Plenty of Fish. "As we begin to put the pandemic behind us, we're seeing how singles are redefining dating in order to make more real, authentic connections. They are more certain about deal-breakers, like Eco-Dumping, and their self-worth and confidence is skyrocketing - Main Character Energy will be a huge trend in the year ahead."

Dating Trends Survey Methodology

More than 8,000 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in late August 2022. Participants were ages 18-60 with 51% identifying as male and 48% female.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

