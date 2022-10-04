Westside Children's Therapy opens second Wheaton clinic

WHEATON, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is opening its second Wheaton clinic to continue serving children in the north Wheaton/south Carol Stream area.

The " Wheaton North " clinic will be located at 411 E. Geneva Road, Carol Stream, on the border of North Wheaton and South Carol Stream.

Westside Children's Therapy is a pediatric therapy provider for children and adolescents with special needs and developmental disabilities. Westside has been family owned and operated for more than 25 years. The original Wheaton clinic opened in 2017 and was the third clinic Westside opened.

This clinic is opening to provide support to Westside's current Wheaton clinic. It will be the new home of Westside's Diagnostics Services , and be a multi-disciplinary clinic offering Physical , Occupational , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling and Autism (ABA) services

The clinic will provide children a space to learn and grow, and have fun while doing so in Westside's bright, vibrant and kid-friendly environment. The new, larger, standalone building also offers convenient pick up and drop off for families.

It provides children and their therapists with expansive sensory equipment (ziplines, rock walls, crash pits and more). The clinic also has private 1:1 treatment rooms

Therapy at Westside Children's Therapy is individualized to each child. Westside therapists conduct evaluations with the child and their parents to determine a therapy plan that is right for them.

Westside also offers three therapeutic programs for children with Autism. IGNITE is a preschool program for children typically aged 2-6 that will get them ready to perform in a school setting. RISE is a kindergarten program. FOCUS is for school-aged children looking to further sharpen their social and community skills.

If you're looking to start Westside Children's Therapy, visit westsidect.com and click "Get Started" or call (815) 469-1500 and our Patient Experience Team will help you begin the process.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

