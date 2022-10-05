Epirus, General Dynamics Land Systems Unveil Integrated Counter-Electronics System Stryker Leonidas

In just ten months, Epirus and GD transformed system from concept to field demonstrated with successful denial of multiple electronic targets

Highlights:

Successful integration of Epirus' Leonidas high-power microwave (HPM) array with General Dynamics Land Systems Stryker ground combat vehicle, one year after the companies inked a strategic teaming agreement in October of 2021.

Leonidas' software weaponeering and modular architecture paired with the Stryker's track-record of combat effectiveness enable unprecedented counter-electronics capabilities for the maneuver force.

Tested and proven counter-swarm capabilities and planned system enhancements will deliver overmatch capabilities against present and future electronic threats.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epirus, a high-growth technology company developing directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects and General Dynamics Land Systems (GD), a global leader in providing innovative, high technology and next-generation ground combat solutions to customers around the world announced today the introduction of Stryker Leonidas.

A working prototype of the Stryker Leonidas system at a recent field demonstration (PRNewswire)

After signing a strategic teaming agreement in October 2021, the companies have successfully integrated Epirus' high-power microwave array with the Stryker ground combat vehicle and will unveil the integrated system at the Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C.

Developed in under a year, Stryker Leonidas was recently field demonstrated at a U.S. government testing site successfully disabling individual drone targets and swarms of drones. The integration of Leonidas, the world's most powerful HPM phased array, with Stryker, the U.S. Army's largest and most reliable combat vehicle fleet brings counter-electronics capabilities to the frontlines – providing a proven and cost-effective layered defense solution for the maneuver force.

"The integration of Epirus' Leonidas system with General Dynamics Land System's Stryker vehicle provides the U.S. Army a cost-effective, maneuverable and tested defense capability against current and emerging threats to the warfighter," said Leigh Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Epirus. "Epirus' culture of innovation and GD's decades-long track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions will only continue as we work together to develop further capabilities."

Leonidas' counter-swarm effectiveness fills a pressing short range air defense (SHORAD) capability gap for the joint force as the threat of swarming drones continues to endanger troops and civilians overseas and in the homeland.

The continued evolution of adversaries' swarming drone capabilities is matched by Epirus' software-weaponeering capabilities, which allows the system to continually intake new data, rapidly update its sophisticated waveforms and expand its magazine depth for enhanced SHORAD mission assurance across all domains. With its open architecture, Leonidas can integrate with a range of Command-and-Control (C2) platforms to detect, track and defeat the increasing deployment of drone technology by adversaries and non-state actors.

"Adding Leonidas' counter-electronics capabilities to the Stryker combat vehicle provides the joint force with unmatched mobile protection from the continuously evolving threat of weaponized drones," said Gordon Stein, Vice President of U.S. Operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. "As the Army's largest combat vehicle fleet, Stryker is combat-proven, cost-effective, highly mobile, versatile, sustainable and transportable and continues to be a highly sought platform beyond the Stryker Brigade Combat Team formations."

Stryker Leonidas is the latest edition to Epirus' suite of HPM systems – along with the company's ground-based Leonidas system for surface-to-air defense and Leonidas Pod, a first-of-its kind, mobile and compact HPM system. When deployed in tandem, the Leonidas family of products create a layered counter-swarm and counter-electronics field of protection. Epirus is also actively exploring future capabilities to defend against next-generation threats.

Epirus (Booth #253) and GD (Booth #801) will participate in this year's AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. (October 10-12) to showcase a full-scale Stryker Leonidas prototype on display in the GD exhibit.

ABOUT EPIRUS:

Epirus is a high-growth technology company developing solid-state, software-defined directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects and power management solutions to optimize power efficiency in defense and commercial applications. With a constant emphasis on innovation, we are redefining the future of power to bring tomorrow's capabilities to life, today. And that's just the beginning. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines.

ABOUT GDLS:

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production, fielding and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

