Revelstoke Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of successfully backing entrepreneurs

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare services companies, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s fourth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of successfully backing entrepreneurs.

The final list recognizes those firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. All have successful track records of remaining actively involved with the businesses in which they have invested.

"We are very excited and humbled to once again be recognized as one of the most founder-friendly investors by Inc. Magazine. For the past nine years, Revelstoke has been committed to building a reputation and a private equity investment model that supports founder-led businesses," said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke. "We pride ourselves on fostering a strong sense of collaboration and partnership with our management teams as we seek to grow our businesses and create value. This focus has resulted in Revelstoke investing in 169 investments since 2013, most of which have been with founder-led businesses."

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 169 acquisitions, which include 26 platform companies and 143 add-on acquisitions.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their investments and founder references. Revelstoke is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Revelstoke paid a fee to be considered for this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Revelstoke's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Revelstoke. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

