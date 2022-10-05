With more than two decades of experience, Screen has tried more than 250 cases and pivoted from representing auto insurance companies to assisting accident victims.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to welcome veteran attorney Lisa Screen to its talented team of trial lawyers.

Veteran attorney Lisa Screen joins Mike Morse Law Firm (PRNewswire)

Screen has a diverse background in various practice areas including criminal law and auto insurance. She has tried more than 250 cases to a jury and has extensive experience litigating high profile cases throughout her two-plus decades in the legal sector. In 2018, Screen was named partner at Garan Lucow Miller PC, a firm that represents the auto insurance industry, before joining Mike Morse Law Firm.

"I was tired of seeing insurance companies not paying out on legitimate claims," Screen said. Screen made the switch to personal injury to help victims who weren't getting the settlements they deserved from the insurance companies.

As a senior attorney, Screen will lead a team of several attorneys at the firm and bring her extensive trial experience and knowledge to the forefront of her leadership.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lisa to our talented team of attorneys. Coming from the auto insurance industry, Screen has a unique understanding of clients' needs and where they are often left unmet. Her passion for helping victims and her impressive trial experience make her an invaluable asset for our firm and will translate to more wins for our clients," Mike Morse said.

The addition of Screen marks the 28th new hire the firm has welcomed this year. With a staff of over 175 legal professionals, Mike Morse Law Firm remains Michigan's largest personal injury law firm.

