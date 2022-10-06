Aspen RxHealth CEO Receives Prestigious "Next Generation Pharmacist" Award in Visionary Pioneer Category

David Medvedeff Honored for Innovative Marketplace Platform Empowering Pharmacists to Deliver Patient Care

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth announced today that David Medvedeff, co-founder and chief executive officer has been honored by Pharmacy Times and Parata Systems as a Visionary Pioneer in the Next-Generation Pharmacist Awards. The Next-Generation Pharmacist Award honors 10 category winners, recognizing exceptional pharmacists across the industry.

The Visionary Pioneer category, new for 2022, is awarded to a pharmacist demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit in his or her drive and ability to grow their business. To be selected, the individual must advocate for creating a better environment for future pharmacy growth and successfully leverage pharmacy technology tools to advance patient care standards, business profitability, and/or employee satisfaction. Medvedeff was evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges from across the pharmacy industry, chaired by Pharmacy Times' editor-in-chief, Troy Trygstad.

Medvedeff co-founded Aspen RxHealth in 2018 with a single goal in mind—to revolutionize pharmacy by harnessing the untapped potential of the pharmacist-patient relationship. Under his leadership, Aspen RxHealth has burgeoned from a startup to a market leader in clinical pharmacy services, boasting explosive growth and a loyal client base. Aspen RxHealth was recently acknowledged by Modern Healthcare, receiving their prestigious "best places to work in healthcare" award for the second year in a row.

"I think what's being recognized is the execution of my incredible team and the thousands of pharmacists who have committed themselves to changing pharmacy," Medvedeff shared in his acceptance speech. "For the first time, thousands of pharmacists from around the nation are leaning in to become entrepreneurs and doing something to change the practice of pharmacy."

In the short time since co-founding Aspen RxHealth, Medvedeff has guided the organization through two highly successful funding rounds, built the largest gig-economy model of pharmacists in the nation and built a diverse team with a wide breadth and depth of experience. Prior to co-founding Aspen RxHealth, Medvedeff founded and led VUCA Health, a successful healthcare information company, with the world's largest library of medication education videos.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

