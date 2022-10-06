CHAMPIONS FUNDING PRESIDENT & COO NATALIE VERRETTE NAMED 2022 HOUSINGWIRE VANGUARD

Verrette named among top housing industry executives in the annual HousingWire awards.

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions Funding, a Non-QM & CDFI-certified mortgage banker, proudly announces that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Natalie Verrette, has been named a recipient of the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards Award. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon executives in the housing industry for their outstanding leadership in the space.

President & COO Natalie Verrette (PRNewswire)

In its eighth year, the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards recognize elite leaders making significant contributions to their individual companies and dynamic changes to the industry. "The 2022 Vanguards honorees represent the housing economy's elite leaders who have made an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large and continue to drive growth and inspire their organizations," said HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "With these leaders at the helm, companies will be able to weather the current market to fight another day."

Verrette, a seasoned mortgage professional with extensive leadership experience launched Champions Funding in 2021 with Co-Founder and CEO, Evan M. Stone, previous Founder/CEO of Pacific Union Financial LLC, and Co-Founder and Chairwomen of the Board, Patty Arvielo. She has led the new wholesale lender to be a significant asset to broker partners in the Non-QM space and, furthermore, a benefit to the communities served as Verrette remains committed to the company's mission of serving the underserved.

"During the pandemic, the industry has seen a significant shift in the typical homebuyer's profile. At Champions Funding, we're innovating new mortgage solutions to meet those needs and present expanding options for a wider variety of borrowers," said President & COO Verrette. "We identified a need to lower barriers of entry for home ownership and are champions of accessible as a CDFI-certified lender."

Verrette's focus on presenting mortgage options for more diverse borrowers has resulted in significant growth for the company, especially notable considering the tumultuous year in the industry. Her Champions Funding team, led by an executive board composed largely of women, is dedicated to funding the dreams of home buyers and investors who are underserved by traditional agency programs.

"The Vanguards award showcases the exemplary leaders in housing who are constantly innovating and evolving despite inevitable economic headwinds," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This year's honorees have proven to be laser-focused on the goals of their organizations, recognizing and seizing opportunities when they present themselves and refusing to settle for the status quo."

This is not the first recognition for the Champions Funding executive team. In July 2022, HousingWire named Christy Mindell, Executive Vice President of Marketing, among their Marketing Leaders. It's a recognition that showcases the talented individuals and their teams responsible for building their company's brand. Read more about the honor here.

For more on the 2022 Vanguards Awards recipients, visit HousingWire.

About Champions Funding LLC

Champions Funding, LLC is a nationwide, wholesale lender providing Non-QM loan options for mortgage brokers and their customers. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Champions Funding LLC empowers its Broker Partners to fulfill the dreams of their diverse homeowners as well as realize the mission of serving low-income and underserved communities.

As a women-led organization that empowers its team of service-focused and mission-driven team members, it offers exciting opportunities for high-performing and experienced mortgage professionals who love what they do and want to grow their careers. Find out more at ChampsTPO.com.

Champions Funding LLC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Champions Funding LLC