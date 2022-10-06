Frantz Law Group Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Pacific Gas & Electric Causing the Mosquito Fire

Lawsuit alleges fire caused by a PG&E transmission pole

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, Frantz Law Group filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court in the County of San Francisco against Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) on behalf of several community residents who suffered serious property losses and other damages as a result of the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties, California. To date, the Mosquito Fire has burned over 76,700 acres, destroyed more than 80 structures, and caused multiple injuries.

"We allege that our clients suffered fire damages because PG&E once again failed to safely maintain and operate its electrical equipment despite dangerous wildfire conditions that the utility was well aware of," said James P. Frantz, on behalf of the plaintiff.

According to an incident report PG&E filed with California Public Utilities Commission on September 8, 2022, the Mosquito fire stared on September 6 at approximately 6:00 p.m. near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. In the report, PG&E states that "electrical activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire." The United States Forest Services (USFS) has started a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire and has seized equipment belonging to PG&E related to the fire's alleged origin. The CPUC report says the USFS told PG&E about "an initial assessment that the fire started in the area of the utility's power line on National Forest System Lands."

"Excessive temperatures, high winds, low humidity, and bone-dry vegetation have been prevalent in California for at least two decades," said Frantz. "Yet, we contend that PG&E continues prioritizing profits over community safety and fails to properly maintain and operate their equipment safely, despite the extraordinary risk of property destruction and death that can result from its carelessness."

"The reckless and negligent misconduct on the part of these public utilities has to stop. We will fight to hold them accountable in court on behalf of families and individuals who continue to lose their homes, property, and, in many instances, their lives because of the carelessness of these utilities," said Frantz.

