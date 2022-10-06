INTERCOM BRINGS BACK EOGHAN MCCABE TO LEAD COMPANY AS CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom's Board of Directors today announced the return of founder Eoghan McCabe to lead the company as CEO.

McCabe, 38, co-founded the company and served as CEO from 2011 to 2020. He subsequently served as chairman of the board of directors from 2020 to the present. Karen Peacock, who joined as COO during McCabe's tenure, will transition from CEO into a six-month advisory position.

Earlier today, McCabe emailed the company previewing his strategy for Intercom's future growth.

"I have a very specific vision for what we need to be and what we need to do to get there," McCabe said. "We are going to become the dominant support platform and redefine the space, and will go head to head with Zendesk."

"Intercom has transformed the customer support industry, and Eoghan's creativity and drive will help usher us into an exciting new chapter," said Ethan Kurzweil, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Eoghan is an outstanding leader, so we're very positive about his plans for the future of the company, and we will benefit from Karen's continued role as an advisor to the board."

During his tenure as CEO, McCabe led Intercom to achieve a valuation of $1 billion, over $100 million annual revenue, and a team of 600 employees.

Since taking the role of chairman, McCabe stayed close with the company and spent time advising and investing in a new generation of founders, including multiple former Intercom employees turned entrepreneurs.

"Serving as CEO of Intercom has been a privilege and I want to thank the Intercom team for everything we were able to accomplish together," Peacock said. "I am excited about where Intercom is heading and what its next chapter looks like."

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Karen for everything she has done for this company," McCabe said in his email. "In her role as COO, and then CEO, she has fundamentally redefined the way we work. She brought a very large amount of maturity and sophistication to Intercom that will live on well past her time here."

McCabe will assume the position of CEO, effective immediately.

About Intercom

Intercom is redefining how businesses connect with their customers. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users.

Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.

