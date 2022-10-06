National Propane Day Underscores Clean, Safe, Affordable, Reliable Fuel That Energizes New Jersey Homes, Businesses and Institutions…

…While state's Energy Master Plan Threatens Soaring Prices and Denies Choices

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cool and colorful arrival of the fall season, countless homeowners put away their outdoor grill, and for many, their summer memories of propane-fueled backyard barbecues.

For a few weeks more, many restaurants with outdoor seating increasingly rely on propane heating lamps to ward off the October chill. For many homeowners, fall temperatures mean their propane-fired furnace is kicking in, reliably heating their homes and businesses.

"Consumers everywhere are familiar with propane for their recreation and patio appliances, including grills, fire pits and swimming pools," explains Henry Papiano, president of the New Jersey Propane Gas Association, the statewide trade association representing propane dealers and service providers. "Tens of thousands of consumers also rely on propane for space heating, water heating and cooking. And thousands more business owners rely on propane for industrial processes and transportation.

"Likewise, local institutions like schools, hospitals, libraries, public safety and public works buildings utilize propane," he continued. "They all choose propane because it's clean, safe, reliable, affordable and delivered by locally-based business owners who know their customers. And it's produced right here in the U.S."

Highlighting these consumer-friendly attributes, October 7 has been designated National Propane Day by the Propane Education and Research Council. The celebration highlights propane's key role in New Jersey's---and the nation's--- energy profile, as well as its safety and efficiency.

Notwithstanding consumer preferences and propane's record as a clean, safe and affordable fuel, New Jersey's Energy Master Plan would force consumers to abandon their propane choice. Instead, the Energy Master Plan would force consumers and businesses to convert their propane equipment to electric, at a cost of thousands of dollars per household---or millions of dollars for businesses and local governments.

These up-front costs would be further compounded by electric operating costs estimated to be four to five times more expensive than propane, natural gas or fuel oil.

At the same time, state leaders refuse to disclose the total costs that the Master Plan will impose on every New Jersey household, business, institution and government facility.

The State Board of Public Utilities in August "accepted" a consultant's report that glossed over the 4-5 times higher operating costs. The same, "accepted" report completely omitted the up-front consumer and business costs for new, mandated, equipment.

Papiano recommends, "Instead of opposing consumer choices and constraining capacity, state energy planners should fully consider what's already happening in energy technologies and markets. We're already cutting emissions and saving money."

For example, propane is already one of the cleanest forms of energy available. Using propane produces 43 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than using an equivalent amount of electricity generated from the U.S. grid. Propane's low carbon intensity is why it is an approved clean alternative fuel under the federal Clean Air Act.

"Propane has proven itself for decades. It's clean, efficient, reliable and affordable. And with new technologies, it's becoming increasingly renewable," Papiano maintains. "New Jersey's propane consumers deserve to choose their energy sources for all of these important reasons. And energy planners should follow their lead."

The New Jersey Propane Gas Association is a statewide trade association of propane marketers and service companies providing propane fuel to more than 120,000 customers who use it for space heating, water heating, cooking, transportation, industrial processes and recreational uses. The Association and the New Jersey Propane Education & Research Foundation promote the utilization of propane as a safe, clean, reliable and domestic energy source for residential, commercial and industrial applications. More information is available at www.njpga.org.

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com .

