Ninja Continues Kitchenware Disruption with Launch of Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick™ Bakeware

The new bakeware brings on the sweet treats and savory dishes without the stuck-on stubborn messes

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja, the top-growing cookware brand in the US1, is expanding its presence with its first-ever bakeware collection, the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick™ Bakeware. Easy-to-use, versatile and made with Ninja's commitment to quality, the new bakeware joins existing cookware and cutlery products to round out a complete kitchenware collection. Ninja's NeverStick™ Bakeware easily releases food and wipes clean, giving consumers even more confidence in the kitchen than before.

Leave overflowing loaves and unevenly cooked biscuits behind with the introduction of Ninja's bakeware in the kitchen, delivering dependable results time and time again. Thoughtfully designed with deep walls that prevent spills in the oven, the premium bakeware helps create everything from sweet treats to savory dishes.

"At Ninja, we believe a kitchen that never stops deserves tools that never compromise," said Jonathan Webster, SVP, Ninja Global Marketing. "Whether home chefs are cooking up a complex sauce like mole, or baking a one pan treat like pavlova, they can feel confident knowing that Ninja is going to deliver professional results – even browning every time without stress or mess- thanks to the new bakeware."

Backed by the Ninja NeverStick® 10-year guarantee2, home chefs can rest assured knowing that the bakeware is PFOA-free, warp resistant, and oven safe up to 500⁰F, not to mention heavy gauge 0.8mm aluminized steel minimizes rusting. Once cooking is complete, say goodbye to tedious scrubbing and simply wipe the bakeware off – the dishwasher can then take over cleanup.

The Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick™ Bakeware joins Ninja's existing line of kitchenware products, including:

Purchase the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick™ 5-Piece Bakeware Set for $99.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and other major retailers including Amazon and Kohl's. The set includes one 11x17" baking sheet, one 5x9" loaf pan, one 12-cup muffin pan and two 9" round cake pans.

About Ninja:

At Ninja, we want you to be proud of everything that you make. That's what drives us to make 5-star, innovative kitchen tools and appliances that positively impact lives in homes all over the world. Whether you want to grill the perfect steak, create the creamiest ice cream treat, blend the perfect smoothie, or cook complete meals in just 15 minutes, there's a Ninja for every need.

About JS Global:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

