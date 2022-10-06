Nomad Temporary Housing Promotes Karl Thuge to President

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing, a leading global provider of temporary accommodations, today announced the promotion of Karl Thuge to President. He will have primary responsibility for leading the organization into its next phase of growth, further developing Nomad's technology and talent to better serve its valued clients.

"Karl has been an integral part of Nomad's success, and I am thrilled to promote him to this leadership role," said Gavan James, Nomad CEO and Founder. Going forward, Gavan will focus on the company's growing footprint, major client focus, and administration. Heather James, EVP/Partner, continues in her role focusing on clients, sales, and marketing.

Mr. Thuge joined the company in 2011 as EVP/Partner and quickly made an impact on the business. His ability to motivate and inspire people has contributed to the success of Nomad globally. Mr. Thuge has been a pillar of the global mobility community for many years, and has held previous leadership roles with Bank of America and GMAC Relocation Mortgage, among others.

Nomad Temporary Housing©, with global headquarters in San Diego, California, is a leading provider of temporary apartments, serviced apartments and extended-stay hotel solutions around the world. Nomad is not a broker, managing stays from start to finish for its valued corporate and relocation clients. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad also has regional offices in Phoenix, London, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.nomadtemphousing.com

