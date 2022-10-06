STEMBoard Wins $4.2m Award To Support The Defense Threat Reduction Agency

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMBoard received a $4.2 million 8(a) direct award to help maintain and manage nuclear stockpile data in support of the Defense Threat Deduction Agency (DTRA) nuclear enterprise.

Under this contract, STEMBoard will provide advisory and assistance services support to help DTRA maintain nuclear weapons and component accountability, maintain historical recordkeeping, and produce nuclear weapons publications.

This prime contract award continues to expand STEMBoard's suite of capabilities as a minority-owned small business supporting the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

STEMBoard is an award-winning technical powerhouse specializing in professional advisory services for elite organizations in the U.S Government. A graduate of the prestigious Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program, STEMBoard is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in America and holds several industry-leading certifications demonstrating its commitment to excellence in the areas of quality management, information technology management and information security. Founded in 2013 by Aisha Bowe, STEMBoard is an SBA 8(a) Certified Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, visit www.stemboard.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

