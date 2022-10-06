Targa Resources Set to Join S&P 500; Lantheus Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Payoneer Global to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASD:LNTH) will replace Targa Resources in the S&P MidCap 400, and Payoneer Global Inc. (NASD:PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 12. Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen Holdings in a transaction expected to close October 11.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 12, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Targa Resources TRGP Energy

S&P 500 Deletion Nielsen Holdings NLSN Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Lantheus Holdings LNTH Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Targa Resources TRGP Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Payoneer Global PAYO Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Lantheus Holdings LNTH Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices