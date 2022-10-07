Curaleaf Celebrates Second Dispensary Opening in Ocala, FL

Company's retail presence now at 52 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its second Ocala dispensary, located at 9268 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34472. Curaleaf Ocala Maricamp is the Company's 52nd location to open in the Sunshine State and 144th nationwide.

Curaleaf Ocala Maricamp is a substantial 3,216-square-foot facility featuring a drive-thru for convenience whether patients are on the go or picking up a pre-order. Marion County's newest Curaleaf location offers a broad selection of vaporizers, edibles, concentrates, whole flower and innovative topical products, including Plant Precision Relieve Gel, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Nano Bites, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Live Rosin and its breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

The new dispensary recently began welcoming patients and invites the Ocala community to its official grand opening event on Friday, October 7. The grand opening will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 am followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and local vendors. Registered patients can enjoy a 50% discount at the new location all weekend.

In Ocala and throughout the state, Curaleaf is accepting and distributing donated supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, and has also implemented a relief fund for its Florida team members.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida, including updates to those dispensaries impacted by Hurricane Ian, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

