The Golden Trailer Awards Announces Winners of the 22nd Annual Awards Show

The live awards show was held in Los Angeles, CA and hosted by Henry Cho on Thursday, October 6, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Trailer Awards have announced the winners of The 22nd Annual Golden Trailer Awards. The awards ceremony took place at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The ceremony ran from 7-9 pm PST, during which all finalists were recognized for their stellar contributions to the entertainment industry. This year's show was hosted by Comedian and NBC talk show personality, Henry Cho.

The Golden Trailer Awards recognize the best trailers and marketing for movies and TV/streaming series, along with the talented professionals who create the work. The 22nd annual awards show gave credit to the creatives who work behind the scenes to create trailers and marketing content for new movies, television, and streaming series. The industry has seen a large increase in streaming throughout the last year. Recognizing that these creatives are the driving force behind moving the industry forward, the Golden Trailer Awards expanded their 2022 categories to include two brand-new categories to the live show: Best Drama for TV/Streaming Series and Best Comedy for TV/Streaming Series. Content created between April 4, 2021 and May 31, 2022 was eligible to be considered for this year's awards.

This year's presenters included Gregg Binkley, Carlos Alaazraqui, Jim Hope, Kiki Yeung with Khary Payton rounding out the line up. The jury consisted of top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives and advertising creatives.

Golden Trailer Awards co-founder Evelyn Brady-Watters said, "We are thrilled to offer a huge congratulations to all of this years' honorees and nominees. Their contributions are imperative to this industry and we appreciate their contributions, as well as everyone who came out to support their creativity. We are honored to be able to highlight our two most popular categories (by volume of submissions), which are strategically focused on the new digital era that is having a huge impact on the entertainment industry."

