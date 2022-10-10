Duquesne University IGNITES Ambitious Fundraising Campaign

$333 Million Campaign Capitalizes on University's Increasing Momentum

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duquesne University President Ken Gormley announced a $333 million goal for a comprehensive fundraising campaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, during a special event with University alumni, faculty, staff, students and other friends in its UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on campus. IGNITE: Forging the Future is the University's largest campaign in its history.

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley announces the University's $333 million IGNITE campaign at a special event at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. (PRNewswire)

"It truly is time for bigger goals at Duquesne," Gormley said. "As the only Catholic Spiritan University in the U.S., Duquesne has been a leader in educating students to lead fulfilling lives, not only in their careers but also in their communities. This campaign is audacious in its goal of raising more than a third of a billion dollars. Its success will highlight Duquesne's legacy of excellence and service in the world, and set the stage for us to make a tremendous difference in the future."

In announcing the $333 million goal, Gormley said the IGNITE campaign will focus on raising funds around four imperatives:

Access and Affordability, to generate scholarships and other financial support for future Duquesne students;

Academic Programs and Facilities, ranging from renovations of learning spaces to investing in technology;

Enhancing the Student Experience, to support wellness, health services, fitness and recreation, counseling, ministry for all faiths, career development, and extracurricular activities; and

A new medical school and more, supporting the University's proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and other areas centered on integrative healthcare.

Duquesne's announcement arrives at a time when the University is experiencing positive momentum on a variety of fronts. Earlier this month, Duquesne alumnus and famed trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline committed $50 million to the University's law school, which has been renamed the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University.

Duquesne also saw a 15 percent increase in this year's incoming class, at a time when many other universities are experiencing first-year enrollment decreases. And progress continues on the building of the COM, which broke ground earlier this year.

"The campaign will allow us to provide scholarships for students who want to be globally minded citizens," said Duquesne Provost Dr. David Dausey. "The more we can support our students, with the help of our alumni and friends, the more we know we are preparing students to make a difference in the world."

Such support will also extend to the University's varied educational programs, which range from the semesters abroad at Duquesne's Rome and Dublin campuses to community outreach opportunities around the University's downtown campus.

Some early campaign gifts are already paying dividends. Renovations to Rockwell Hall, home to the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business, have included new student collaborative sections, where students can learn together, work with faculty and engage in outside events with industry and government executives. The UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, a state-of-the-art home for Duquesne athletics, opened on the Forbes Avenue corridor and has hosted numerous events in addition to athletic activities, including NCAA tournament rounds.

Several new programs have resulted from gifts made during the quiet phase of the IGNITE campaign, including a new Department of Catholic Studies; a Center for Emerging and Innovative Media; the Rangos Prizes, which reward student and faculty curricular innovation; the Carl G. Grefenstette Center for Ethics in Science, Technology, and Law; a new Institute for Ethics and Integrity in Journalism; the Thomas R. Kline Center for Judicial Education; and several other endowed chairs and related support for faculty.

With more than $30 million already raised to support it, the proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine will help address the looming shortage of primary care doctors in the U.S., especially in underserved rural and urban areas. With nationally visible programs in nursing, pharmacy, and health sciences as well as unique programs created by partnerships with law, business, education, natural sciences, and the liberal arts, Duquesne is well positioned to launch the medical college.

To date, IGNITE has raised nearly $235 million in gifts from nearly 20,000 alumni, friends, regional and national foundations and more. The announcement was made during the University's homecoming and family weekend, which included the Dukes' homecoming football game, fireworks, fire dancers and an energetic concert of rock, funk and contemporary hits at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of nearly 8,500 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service, and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.

It's time for bigger goals. Follow Duquesne University on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn .

www.duq.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duquesne University