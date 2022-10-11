Autism Early Intervention Leader Opya Expands While Earning 3-Year Accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

Opya expands its services to Orange County, California

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opya , a leader in early intervention therapy for children diagnosed with autism, has earned a three-year Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) Accreditation® for its personalized in-home autism services.

By combining exceptional clinical treatment with the best of digital technology, Opya is changing how care is delivered for children newly diagnosed with autism and transforming the lives of neurodiverse children and their families. Most recently, the company expanded its services from Northern California to Orange County in Southern California.

"On behalf of the entire team at BHCOE, I want to congratulate Opya on achieving a 3-year accreditation," said BHCOE Founder and CEO Sara Litvak. "We commend the significant investment of time and effort Opya has placed in pursuing accreditation and demonstrating a commitment to providing quality services."

A study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics shows that one in 30 children are being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the United States. There is a tremendous unmet demand for autism care, and the lack of providers prolongs potential diagnoses and the start of treatment, which can greatly hinder early intervention and optimal clinical outcomes – especially for children in underserved communities.

"From conversations with local pediatricians and organizations in Orange County, families may be waiting up to 18 months for their child to begin autism therapy," Opya CEO Alden Romney said. "We do not have a waitlist for services in Orange County and we are eager to help more children today."

Opya specializes in personalized, in-home, early intervention ABA therapy services for newly diagnosed children aged 18 months up to 6 years old, in addition to providing complementary speech and occupational therapies virtually. Its connected care model results in a high level of communication and collaboration between parents and clinicians that makes parents' lives easier and empowers therapists to provide more effective care.

Opya is a leader in early intervention therapy for children diagnosed with autism. By combining exceptional clinical treatment with the best of digital technology, Opya is changing how autism care is delivered for children newly diagnosed with autism and transforming the lives of neurodiverse children and their families. For more information, connect with us at www.opyacare.com.

Opya offers services across California's Alameda County, Contra Costa County, El Dorado County, Orange County, Placer County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, San Joaquin County, San Mateo County, Stanislaus County, Solano County, and Yolo County.

Backed by investors that include Altitude Ventures, Disability Opportunity Fund, Divergent Investments, Panoramic Ventures, and SoftBank Group's SB Opportunity Fund, the company plans to continue to expand, both inside and outside of California, to achieve its mission of helping as many children diagnosed with autism as possible.

BHCOE Accreditation® is an earned certification and a distinction among applied behavioral analysis (ABA) providers that demonstrates an organization's commitment to quality and continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis.

