Connected Nation adds telecom veteran in Education, Government and Healthcare as strategic advisor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) has added Dr. Pamela Lloyd to its senior executive team to provide insight and strategic counsel to the organization's digital inclusion programming.

"CN's mission is fundamental to creating a thriving society and having access to broadband is a great equalizer."

"We are very excited to have Dr. Lloyd join our team during this extraordinary time in the company's history," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "Having known Pam and followed her illustrious career for more than 15 years, I am confident that her experience will prove invaluable in our mission to close the Digital Divide in all its contexts. Pam's first passion and spirit as an educator has done much to drive and define her career as one of this country's top telecom leaders. She has been an ardent supporter of women in tech, and was honored to be among the Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), Betsy Magness Leadership Institute (BLMI). She has a proven track record of using technology to help unserved and under-served individuals and communities across the country."

Having most recently served as Vice President, GCI Corporate Strategy for Government, Healthcare, and Education, Dr. Lloyd worked with communities, industry leadership and government administrations in each of these vertical markets with a focus on strategic solutions for both the customer and GCI.

She is a nationally and internationally recognized thought leader in digital innovation and broadband initiatives and served on multiple boards and commissions advocating for digital equity and inclusion. She recently chaired the Working Group on Connectivity for the Arctic Economic Council. She was recently honored with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Making IT Happen award and the EdTech Digest Leadership award.

Pam currently serves as Vice-Chair for Educating4Leadership, an organization focused on creating growth mindset and STEM communities through the T3 Alliance, working with unserved and underserved student populations. In addition, she serves as vice president on the United States Academic Decathlon board of directors. A link to her full bio can be found here.

"I am honored and privileged to work with Connected Nation! CN's mission aligns with my firm belief that access to information is fundamental to creating a thriving society and having access to broadband is a great equalizer. It is critical for ALL to have access to information in order to be successful in a global and highly-connected marketplace. "

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is celebrating 20 years of service in 2021. Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

