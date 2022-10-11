Renovus Capital Partners Acquires Leading Data Solutions Provider, Premier International

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in Premier International Enterprises, LLC ("Premier" or "the Company"). Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Premier is a technology services firm offering solutions that reduce the risk associated with complex data challenges through innovative technology and consulting services. Premier leverages its proprietary software tool and team of business consultants, software developers, and subject matter experts to deliver its data-related services to the Company's deep customer base of large enterprises.

Renovus' investment comes during a period of exceptional growth at Premier, which was recently named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With Renovus' support, Premier plans to use the investment to further improve its software product, pursue strategic acquisitions and enhance its service offerings to clients.

"Renovus brings significant experience investing in the technology services industry, and we are excited to leverage their knowledge to refine our strategy, scale our delivery resources, and expand our offerings both organically and inorganically," said Craig Wood, CEO of Premier. "We remain focused on accelerating the future for our clients by bringing transformative data solutions to them and we are confident Renovus and their investment will unleash the full potential of Premier to support that goal."

"As organizations scale and the market for big data grows, enterprises have been more and more focused on having clean, quality data in a centralized location," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner at Renovus. "Premier is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends due to its differentiated data migration offerings coupled with new capabilities recently introduced, including master data management and data governance."

As a platform investment for the firm, Renovus is actively identifying potential acquisitions that will help expand the current product and service offerings of Premier. "With Premier's strong leadership team and clear vision for the future, we are excited to provide the necessary resources to accelerate the growth and success of the Company," said Jane Buckley, Senior Associate at Renovus.

Ascent Advisory Partners served as financial advisor to Premier. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Renovus.

About Premier International Enterprises

Premier International Enterprises, LLC is a Chicago-based technology consulting firm specializing in data migration. The company's innovative services and Applaud® software reduce the overall risk in a technology transformation and ensure projects remain on track in even the most complex environments. Founded in 1985 and with over three decades of successful execution, our solutions have a proven track record across a wide array of industries and applications. We have the knowledge and understanding to provide our clients with tailored solutions to address their specific data migration challenges. For more information, please visit www.premier-international.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

