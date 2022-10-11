River Financial announces River Lightning Services (RLS) - the next generation of payments infrastructure for the Internet

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River (river.com) is a leading Bitcoin technology company that offers Bitcoin brokerage accounts and full-service Bitcoin mining. Today, River is announcing River Lightning Services (RLS) – a Lightning Network API built to power the next generation of payments on the Internet. RLS powers Lightning transactions for El Salvador's Chivo wallet, and River is now in the process of onboarding a number of other well-known customers.

RLS (PRNewswire)

"We're incredibly proud to be serving the people of El Salvador and look forward to bringing the power of this incredible technology to the world," says River CEO Alex Leishman. "Our mission at River will continue to be providing the tools necessary for people to plug into the Bitcoin Network and propel adoption."

The Lightning Network allows for instant, cheap, and scalable off-chain Bitcoin payments without sacrificing decentralization. River Lightning Services allows companies and developers to integrate Lightning payments into their applications without running any Lightning infrastructure themselves.

"River strongly believes that Lightning will drive the innovation and adoption of Bitcoin due to its fast-moving protocol, multi-asset and stablecoin capabilities via Taro, and instant and cheap transactions," says Leishman. "We're excited to work with forward-thinking customers, exchanges, and wallets to make it easy to offer Lightning payments."

About River Financial

River Financial is a Bitcoin technology and financial services company. River offers the full suite of Bitcoin brokerage, custody, Lightning, and mining services in one easy-to-use mobile app and on river.com . River serves individuals, businesses, family offices, and investment funds looking to grow Bitcoin wealth. To learn more, please visit river.com or follow us on Twitter @River .

The company's newest offering, River Lightning Services (RLS), helps developers integrate Lightning payments into their applications. For information specific to RLS, please visit rls.dev or on Twitter @RiverRLS .

