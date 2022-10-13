COMPLIMENTARY ONLINE MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY DAYTON PHYSICIAN GROUP

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. PriMED Physicians is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 12 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The online seminar is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register, visit: GreaterDaytonSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Benefits of Value-Based Care;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by PriMED Physicians.

Do not worry if you miss the online seminar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at GreaterDaytonSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage.

Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of PriMED Physicians. More information about Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at GreaterDaytonSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

