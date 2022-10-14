MGTC and Envision Digital partner to accelerate Malaysia's target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

Document exchange ceremony at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) witnessed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment and Water

As an industry-first for Malaysia , MGTC and Envision Digital will develop a low carbon operating system (LCOS) that allows local businesses to track their carbon footprint in real-time

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), an agency of the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA), and Envision Digital, the decarbonisation software leader for net zero, have signed a new partnership agreement to accelerate Malaysia's net zero journey and promote real-time carbon footprint tracking.

From left to right: Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Envision Digital; Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision Group; Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Iskandar Abdul Samad, Chairman of MGTC; Yang Berbahagia Dato' Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini bin Ujang, Secretary General of KASA; Shamsul Bahar Bin Mohd Nor, CEO of MGTC. (PRNewswire)

A document exchange ceremony took place today at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) and was witnessed by Yang Berbahagia Dato' Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini bin Ujang, Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment and Water.

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Malaysia has announced ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 45% by 2030. The partnership between Envision Digital and MGTC is an industry-first in Malaysia's journey towards achieving these commitments and will equip key stakeholders with the tools and capabilities they need to track their carbon emissions.

As part of this collaboration, both parties will jointly develop a low carbon operating system (LCOS) to enable local businesses across Malaysia to monitor and manage their carbon emissions. Powered by EnOSTM Ark, Envision Digital's carbon management solution, LCOS allows key stakeholders to catalyse the decarbonisation and digitalisation momentum, and gain real-time insights into their carbon footprint.

Ts. Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, CEO of MGTC, said, "Getting to net zero means reducing the build-up of emissions in the atmosphere that are warming our planet. With rising temperatures, the world faces a number of irreversible environmental changes. Issues such as food and water shortages, unpredictable weather, and the outbreak of diseases could affect humanity and future generations for years to come."

He added, "Globally, many companies are embarking on the net-zero transition, and decarbonisation is undoubtedly the first and most crucial part of this agenda. Our partnership with Envision Digital will allow companies to measure their carbon emissions, manage their business activities and take action to reduce their emissions. This opportunity will pave the way for us to promote a green economy and realise the national mission to build a carbon-neutral nation by 2050."

Azaidi Mohd Lazim, Managing Director, Malaysia at Envision Digital, said, "This partnership with MGTC highlights our commitment to supporting Malaysia's decarbonisation journey and helps unlock opportunities for businesses to accelerate their net zero transition in innovative ways. As a global net zero technology partner for both governments and companies, we believe public-private partnerships are vital to creating a net zero world."

About Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

MGTC is an agency of the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) mandated to drive the country in the scope of Accelerating Green Growth, Climate Action Empowerment and Cultivating Green Lifestyle.

Three national policies, in particular, the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), regulated MGTC's role as a catalyst for green economic growth.

MGTC prime directive is to realise Malaysia's Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) in 2050 through a 45% reduction of unconditional GHG emissions relative to 2005 intensity by 2030, increasing RM 100 billion GDP value in the green technology sector and generating 230,000 green job opportunities.

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities, with the goal of accelerating progress towards carbon-free energy and improving quality of life for all of humanity. The company's EnOSTM net zero platform manages over 220 million devices and 500 Gigawatts of electricity, powering highly configurable, end to end IIOT solutions that use AI to reduce carbon emissions and costs, improve return on capital, and simplify reporting and compliance.

The company has over 1,000 employees and 14 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Malaysia, China, Japan and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.

