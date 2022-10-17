CLR SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Take-Private Acquisition of Continental Resources, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed acquisition of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) by Harold G. Hamm, the company's founder, chairman, and controlling shareholder. Pursuant to the deal agreement, Continental shareholders will receive $74.28 per share following a tender offer that is expected to occur this year.

Julie & Holleman LLP is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. (PRNewswire)

To learn more about the investigation, click here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Continental is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and has been a leader in America's energy renaissance. It is the largest leaseholder and produced in several of the nation's most productive oil and gas fields. According to SEC filings, Mr. Hamm and his family own 83% of Continental's outstanding stock. Continental has even admitted that Mr. Hamm and his family controls the company, including the election of directors, the outcome of various transactions, and other corporate activities.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Continental's minority shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to potential conflicts resulting from the fact that Mr. Hamm and his family control the company they now want to buy. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the adequacy of the $9.60 per share acquisition price, as one analyst recently established a price target of $100 per share, more than 33% greater than the price agreed to by Continental's board of directors.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP