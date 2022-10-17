Giving Back by the Numbers: Mitsubishi Motors and Charis Health Center Support Underserved Communities in Middle Tennessee

2020 Outlander PHEV aided Charis Health Center in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations and rural healthcare programs at the height of the pandemic

With over 15,000 miles driven, Charis Health and Mitsubishi Motors were able to reach nearly 3,000 families and delivered 2,000 COVID vaccines at a critical time

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. continued the fight against COVID-19 back in August 2021, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) loaned a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) to Middle Tennessee-based nonprofit organization Charis Health Center as part of MMNA's Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) Program. Today, MMNA and Charis proudly look back on the critical aid they provided rural communities in the area of MMNA's headquarters during such unprecedented times.

Charis Health Center utilized a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) to expand COVID-19 vaccination and rural health care programs throughout Middle Tennessee, reaching nearly 3,000 families. (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Charis Health Center clocked over 15,000 miles in the 2020 Outlander PHEV and distributed services including COVID-19 vaccinations, flu vaccinations, and more to nearly 3,000 people in underserved communities across Tennessee. In addition, the Outlander PHEV also powered two disaster relief missions, using the vehicle's on-board 120V outlet and power generation capability, as Charis responded to historic flooding events in Waverly and Dickson, Tennessee, in 2021.

By the Numbers

Highlights of the partnership are below. MMNA celebrates Charis for its commitment to creating safer and healthier communities across Middle Tennessee:

15,000 miles driven

2,000 COVID-19 Vaccines delivered

70 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics hosted

10 Flu Vaccine Clinics hosted

200 Flu Vaccines administered

12 Community Health Fairs hosted

2,500+ Hygiene Bags provided

24 School deliveries (Health and Hygiene Supplies)

109 Home Deliveries (Prescriptions and Health Supplies)

Two Disaster Relief Trips (200 Hygiene Bags and Health Supplies to Waverly and Dickson Flooding 2021)

Rural Health Trip to Hancock County to serve families living in substandard housing without water

2,960 people served throughout the year-long partnership

The CUV program is a key component of MMNA's larger corporate social responsibility program, known as "Small Batch - Big Impact," which is based on the idea that small, localized efforts can add up to a huge impact. Other CUV donations have been made to the Nashville-based Community Resource Center, Las Vegas-based Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, and Dallas-based Record the Journey.

To learn more about the full line-up of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit https://www.mitsubishicars.com/.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, and Virginia.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Charis Health Center

Charis Health Center is located in Mount Juliet, Tenn., and provides affordable primary healthcare to the uninsured in Middle Tennessee. Charis operates with a small staff and cadre of dedicated volunteers out of two clinic locations and a mobile health unit.

The Vison of Charis Health Centers is that of a healthy, hopeful, community where treatment for physical needs is available and integrated for all. Its Mission is to deliver quality, compassionate healthcare and health education to those without insurance or the ability to pay for the services they need to ensure the community's physical and well-being.

More information can be found at www.CharisHealthCenter.org.

