Heinemann Launches New Edition of Units of Study in Reading for Grades K-2

Updated Units Expand Focus on Phonics and Other Research-Based Components of Foundational Literacy, Culturally Affirming Materials, and New Digital Tools

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced the much anticipated publication of a new edition of one of its flagship literacy programs, Units of Study in Reading for Grades K-2. Units of Study is a results-oriented, research-based workshop curriculum in reading and writing authored by Lucy Calkins and colleagues from the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project at Columbia University. The new edition builds upon the foundational work of the original materials with an increased focus on systematic phonics instruction, inclusive content, and ease of use, with digital availability beginning later this month.

Research-based and Grounded in Practice

The new edition of the Units provides direct, explicit and systematic phonics and phonemic awareness instruction both in isolation through research-based methodology and in context through rich and engaging texts. An original series of decodables called the Jump Rope Readers was published earlier this fall and will serve as a companion to the updated instructional content in the new Units, allowing students to apply the phonics they are learning in engaging, high-quality continuous texts.

Responsive and Inclusive

The new Units reflect the world in which students live and adhere to a culturally affirming framework steeped in Heinemann's Content Equity Inclusion and Diversity Guidelines. All children, educators, and communities will find themselves portrayed across the curriculum with increased support for multilingual learners through brand new translations, trade book packs, and embedded point-of-use coaching notes.

Teacher-Friendly and Engaging

Teachers will find increased support for small groups, conferences, and independent work, with clearly presented teaching tools and alignment of goals across the units and grades. Responsive teaching remains a key component of the curriculum with options for differentiation embedded to support unique student needs and new digital tools to increase ease of use, offering a true blended solution for teachers.

"Heinemann is excited to bring the new edition of the Units of Study to teachers across the country who are looking for an approach to literacy instruction that is grounded in the latest research and incorporates instructional methods especially critical for emergent readers," said Matthew Mugo Fields, president of Heinemann. "The new tools featured in the Units offer clear and practical ways that teachers can effectively apply evidence-based concepts to their instruction to ensure student success."

A second grade teacher from North Tonawanda, New York was amongst a group of teachers piloting the new edition of the Units this past year and noted that, "You are lifting the level of reading not just with decoding, but you are still engaging students in making meaning. Ultimately, reading is about understanding, reading is about making meaning, reading is about enjoying reading." Read more from her classroom here.

For more information about the Units of Study, please visit: UnitsofStudy.com.

