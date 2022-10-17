MCAP Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.08 Per Share

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic securities market maker, today reported third quarter 2022 net earnings of $0.08 per share. Quarterly revenue was $23.1mm, an 80% increase YoY compared to third quarter 2021. Resulting quarterly after-tax net income was $1.9mm with EBITDA of $2.3mm.

MCAP continues to expand through its investment in customer relationships, software development, and strong strategic partnerships. Of note in Q3 of 2022, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary MCAP Technologies LLC began selling live streaming securities data to third party customers. This new business line reflects the Company's focus on expanding reoccurring fee-based products and services. The Company's consistent organic growth continues to support the Boards positive outlook on M&A opportunities that create long term shareholder value.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops securities trading software and provides data services utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on crypto-currency and blockchain. MCAP LLC is a SEC-registered and FINRA Member Broker Dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

