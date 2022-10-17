Ritchie Bros. now accepting consignments for its February 2023 Orlando, FL event

The company will sell 200+ acres of equipment & trucks for consignors on February 20 – 24, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On February 20 – 24, 2023, Ritchie Bros. will be in Orlando, FL for its annual premier global auction event, which typically attracts tens of thousands of bidders from around the world. With more than 200+ acres of equipment, this massive annual auction generates hundreds of millions of dollars for consignors each year.

"Our February Orlando auction is our premier event of the year, with equipment consigned from across the country and internationally—this isn't just a Florida auction, it's for everyone in the equipment industry," said Jeff Gillmer, Vice President (Sales), Ritchie Bros. "Whether you have one item or hundreds, we are ready to help. I encourage you to contact us today, so we can begin marketing your equipment to the world."

Bidding for the February 2023 Orlando auction will be available online and in-person, with a live auctioneer and bid catchers onsite. The company will also offer financing, warranty, and insurance options in Orlando, as well as variety of other value-added services and solutions.

"Our onsite auctions are fantastic for networking. We can't wait to spend more face time with our customers in February," added Mr. Gillmer. "At the same time, our online technologies expand the available market and have provided a ton of additional efficiencies for our customers. Today, technologies like Timed Auction and our mobile application are saving our customers a ton of time, which they can put back into their business. With Orlando in February, we will showcase the best of both worlds—onsite and online."

For more information about the February 2023 Orlando auction, including details about consignments, visit rbauction.com/Orlando.

About Ritchie Bros .

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

