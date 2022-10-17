SALT LAKE CITY RED CROSS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers' Enthusiasm Reflected in Overwhelming Vote for Union Representation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 92 percent voting in favor of representation, American Red Cross workers in Salt Lake City have joined Teamsters Local 222. The victory is the first since Red Cross Teamsters ratified their most recent national agreement.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"We're so excited to welcome these hardworking men and women into our Teamster family," said Spencer Hogue, Local 222 Secretary-Treasurer. "We look forward to negotiating a strong local agreement that reflects the incredible value these workers bring to their communities as frontline health care workers."

"This is the first of what will be many more organizing victories at the American Red Cross," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to build density at this organization because a rising tide lifts all boats."

"We formed our union with the Teamsters because we wanted a voice on the job, better health care benefits and increased pay," said Charles Banks, who has worked at Red Cross of Salt Lake City for two and a half years. "Thanks to the national agreement, we now have that and more, effective immediately. For everyone else at the Red Cross who isn't a Teamster yet – sign up today. Trust me, you'll be glad that you did."

Local 222 serves over 4,800 members working for 35 employers across Utah. For more information go to teamsterslocal222.org/.

