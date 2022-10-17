U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage

Essence Healthcare, Humana and Medica among the best.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment, October 15 - December 7, 2022.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage identifies private insurance companies that offer highly rated plans. Insurance companies were recognized if their Medicare Advantage plans received an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher across all plans within a state.

The 2023 ratings highlight insurance companies that are among the best in overall coverage, low premium plans, member experience and prescription coverage. Those named to the Honor Roll include Essence Healthcare, Humana, Kaiser Permanente and Medica.

"Many Medicare beneficiaries can be overwhelmed by the annual opportunity to find a Medicare plan that aligns with their personal health needs," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage serve the broader U.S. News mission to provide trusted information and rankings that help Americans navigate complex health care decisions."

U.S. News analyzed data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of one to five stars. The U.S. News methodology analyzes insurers in a given state with plans rated three stars or higher by CMS.

