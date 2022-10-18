CUJO AI Launches Explorer, First AI-powered Device Intelligence as a Service

CUJO AI introduces Explorer, a stand-alone Device Intelligence as a Service (DIaaS) that delivers network service providers improved home network visibility and management of in-home connected experiences

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a global leader in cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for network service providers (NSPs), today announced that Explorer, the AI-powered network intelligence solution, is available as a stand-alone Device Intelligence as a Service, addressing NSPs operational challenges.

CUJO AI logo (PRNewsfoto/CUJO AI) (PRNewswire)

Connected home services hinge on device intelligence

"Quick and easy access to device identity and context data enables data-driven decision-making and automation."

Growing cybersecurity concerns, streaming, video conferencing and gaming patterns have accelerated the importance of network connectivity and quality of Internet access inside the home. To keep up with the needs of their customers, network service providers have automated many operational, support and optimization processes. However, these services require contextual information about the device on the home network to deliver the best results.

"Understanding the devices connected to a home network is essential for us to enhance security and optimize the experience of our customers," states Carl Leuschner, SVP, Connectivity Products, Charter Communications. "CUJO AI's Explorer plays a significant role in our customer experience security management strategy, as the information is leveraged to both identify malicious activity and inform our customer support."

CUJO AI Explorer leverages machine learning algorithms to identify devices that connect to a home network and provides pertinent device characteristics, such as device type, model, operating system, and capabilities. The solution is already used by the leading service providers in North America and Europe, now covering tens of thousands of different device models.

"We pioneered the use of AI in this field, built the most extensive inventory of devices in the world and scaled the solution to 50 million homes. As a result, we are perfectly positioned to meet the challenge of the rapidly evolving home network, and device intelligence needs," stated Remko Vos, CEO, CUJO AI.

Unlocking device data to optimize customer experiences

The commercially-proven solution is already deployed at scale and readily available to network service providers that are looking to understand and optimize their customers' home networks.

"Quick and easy access to device identity and context data enables data-driven decision-making and automation across security, customer care, and operations," continues Vos. "Explorer also enables network service providers to reduce cost by eliminating redundant device intelligence processes."

Real-time API access allows both operational support and value-added services running inside the connected home to easily leverage the data generated by Explorer. This delivers both operational as well as financial benefits. Recognizing the many use cases that could benefit from device information, Explorer includes access to CUJO AI analytics platform. Network service providers can use this platform directly to mine the rich data further or to combine the data with other data sources.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI significantly elevates Internet Service Providers' ability to understand, serve & protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network & device intelligence. Deployed in tens of millions of homes and covering almost 2 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar on customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast and Charter Communications. More information is available at www.cujo.com

Media Contact: Viktorija Vilke, +37060554488

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CUJO AI