Dr. Brown's Launches a Sustainable Baby Bath Essentials Line

Innovative baby brand creates a new line of Baby Bath products that are Certified Plastic Neutral by Plastic Bank.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brown's , makers of the No. 1 pediatrician recommended baby bottle in the U.S., has launched a new line of baby bath products along with a new partnership to help reduce ocean plastic pollution. In collaboration with Plastic Bank , a social enterprise dedicated to reducing waste, the Baby Bath Essentials line will feature eight new products that are Certified Plastic Neutral and include a variety of toys to make bath time more fun.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Brown's has redefined bottle feeding with its best-selling Anti-Colic Options+™ Baby Bottle, known for its unique internal vent system and clinically proven to reduce colic. Dr. Brown's is now demonstrating its ongoing commitment to babies' futures with an environmentally friendly bath line.

"Dr. Brown's is committed to leaving the oceans – and our Dr. Brown's families – better than we found them. That's why we've partnered with Plastic Bank to stop ocean plastic and improve lives," said Jesse Lehnhoff, Dr. Brown's marketing director. "We're working together to ensure the purchase of our Baby Bath Essential products will help prevent 1 million single-use plastic bottles from entering the ocean."

Plastic Bank helps stop ocean plastic by empowering ethical collection communities in the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, and Brazil. Community members collect ocean-bound plastic and exchange it for life-improving benefits, such as secure income, medical insurance, and school supplies. The collected material is then processed into Social Plastic® feedstock for reuse in products and packaging globally.

Sharing his views on the partnership, David Katz, founder of Plastic Bank said, "We are delighted to see Dr. Brown's begin its quest for Ocean Stewardship with us. It is only by gathering together that we can save the ocean from the devastation of plastic."

Dr. Brown's™ CleanUp™ Baby Bath Essentials line is Certified Plastic Neutral by Plastic Bank. This means that for every ounce of plastic used in the Baby Bath Essentials product line, an ounce of ocean-bound plastic is collected and recycled.

Available now are the following products for bath time fun:

Dino-Soft Bath Spout Cover protects little ones from faucet bumps and bruises.

Pour & Roar Bath Watering Toy provides fun as baby scoops and pours water.

Float & Hatch Dino Eggs Nesting Bath Toy provides bath time entertainment as eggs "crack" open and baby scoops, strains and reconnects eggs.

The following Baby Bath Essential products items will be available soon:

Dino-Pour Bath Rinse Cup rinses baby's head while keeping soap and water out of eyes and ears.

Sit & Splash Non-Slip Bath Stickers provide a safe way to prevent slipping during bath time.

Wind-Up Fizzy Swimmer Toy includes 20 moisturizing and hypoallergenic bath bombs with shea butter, that swims, fizzes, and colors bath water, providing endless entertainment.

Dino-Scoop Bath Toy Organizer is a fun way to scoop, drain, and store bath toys.

Floating Bath Thermometer provides accurate water temperature readings to ensure bath water is just right for baby's sensitive skin.

Learn more and purchase products at www.drbrownsbaby.com .

About Handi-Craft Company

Handi-Craft Company is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for babies. The Dr. Brown's lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups and solid feeding products are regarded for their technology and function. Dr. Brown's bottles have won 15 consecutive Fit Pregnancy and 16 consecutive Parents/American Baby awards. The Dr. Brown's® Anti-Colic Options+™ bottle won the 2022 Best of BabyCenter Award and 2022 What to Expect Feeding Award. Dr. Brown's products are available at baby specialty, pharmacy, and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.drbrownsbaby.com.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are recorded through a blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank®, Social Plastic® and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

Learn more at plasticbank.com.

