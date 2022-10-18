Eden Health - Home Health, Home Care Receives 2022 Best of Mount Vernon Award

Mount Vernon Award Program Honors the Achievement

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Health - Home Health, Home Care has been selected for the 2022 Best of Mount Vernon Award in the Home Care Service category by the Mount Vernon Award Program.

Each year, the Mount Vernon Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Mount Vernon area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Mount Vernon Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Mount Vernon Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Mount Vernon Award Program

The Mount Vernon Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Mount Vernon area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Mount Vernon Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to home health, home care and hospice agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

To learn more about Eden Health, please visit www.eden-health.com.

