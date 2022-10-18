New NIIMBL Whitepaper Addresses Innovation for Today's Biopharma Talent Pipeline

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) issues Innovation of the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Talent Pipeline, a whitepaper addressing the innovation needs and concerns fueling the employment gap in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The whitepaper proposes solutions that will directly assist in addressing our nations urgent need for qualified talent.

In the past five years alone, the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry has seen a 25% growth rate in employment accelerated during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We knew there was a large demand of talent in the industry and the pandemic magnified that. Gaps in the manufacturing process due to staffing could significantly contribute to the acceleration of bringing quality products to patients faster," says John Balchunas, NIIMBL's workforce development director.

To address the urgent national need to fill jobs quickly, NIIMBL assembled leaders in academia and industry, from Solano College, Texas A&M, Pfizer, and North Carolina Biotechnology Center, to identify the problems with traditional hiring process and brainstorm innovative solutions.

Associate Director for Workforce Development, National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing at Texas A&M, Jenny Ligon said, "Many hiring systems rely on traditional hiring practices for screening and interviewing applicants, which in many cases could overlook a talented individual who for example may have an associate's degree rather than a bachelor's degree. There are a lot of reputable education institutions across the country with state-of-the-art training facilities that can provide an additional and robust pipeline of talent to the biopharmaceutical industry and that should not be overlooked."

