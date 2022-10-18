VectorNav Technologies Provides GNSS/INS with RTK for Indy Autonomous Challenge

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorNav Technologies, a world leader in inertial navigation solutions, announced today that it has been chosen to be the exclusive supplier of GNSS/INS systems for the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC). VectorNav will supply IAC with its VN-310 Dual Antenna GNSS/INS with Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning for integration in the Dallara AV-21 racecars, enabling precision navigation and attitude estimation.

VectorNav Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

VectorNav Supports Indy Autonomous Challenge with GNSS-Aided Inertial Navigation System

Conceived in 2019, the Indy Autonomous Challenge aims to advance technology that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). By tapping into collegiate engineering programs, the challenge seeks to explore the feasibility of large-scale unmanned vehicle racing, while offering a platform for students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and inspire the next generation of innovators.

VectorNav is providing each of the nine IAC teams with its VN-310 Dual Antenna GNSS/INS. Comprised of 3-axis gyroscopes, accelerometers and magnetometers, as well as two GNSS receivers that enable GNSS-Compassing, the VN-310 provides milliradian-level heading, pitch and roll estimates at rates of up to 400 Hz. The VN-310 GNSS receivers are capable of RTK positioning, enabling position estimation down to centimeter-level accuracy.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the IAC competition," said Jeremy Davis, VectorNav Director of Engineering. "IAC's work is pushing the boundaries of autonomous vehicle capability and we are confident our inertial navigation systems will contribute to that mission while providing education and entertainment to fans worldwide."

"The IAC is extremely excited to work with VectorNav as the GNSS/INS provider for the AV-21," said Paul Mitchell, President, Indy Autonomous Challenge. "Localization and state estimation are the foundation of each team's autonomy software. With VectorNav's tactical-grade GNSS/INS systems, teams can operate at high speeds while performing complex maneuvers. Additionally, VectorNav's technical support has been top-notch from initial integration to on-track usage of their systems."

The IAC will host its next round of competition on November 11, 2022 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. VectorNav Technologies will be onsite to provide technical support to each of the IAC teams.

About VectorNav Technologies:

VectorNav Technologies is the worldwide leader of embedded navigation solutions using the latest inertial sensor and GNSS technology. Since its founding in 2008, VectorNav has provided systems integrators in the military, aerospace, marine, and robotics industries worldwide with SWaP-C optimized, high-performance navigation systems. VectorNav applies the aerospace heritage of digital filtering and sensor calibration techniques to the state-of-the-art in inertial and GNSS technology, redefining what's possible in today's inertial navigation technology. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, USA, VectorNav is an AS9100 company.

About Indy Autonomous Racing

The Indy Autonomous Challenge organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further the state-of-the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize competition with 41 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 14 U.S. states and 11 countries.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge Dallara AV-21 Racecar. (PRNewswire)

VectorNav’s VN-310 Dual Antenna GNSS-Aided INS with RTK Positioning (PRNewswire)

