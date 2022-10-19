ClassLink Shows Continued Commitment to Customers with Second ISO Certification

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink recently earned the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) Certification for Service Management Systems ( ISO 20000-1 ).

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink) (PRNewswire)

ISO is considered the "gold standard" for certifications in technology, and this is ClassLink's second ISO Certification. ClassLink has also earned the ISO 27001 Certification for Data Security.

In receiving this ISO 20000-1 certification for Service Management Systems, ClassLink has demonstrated a deep commitment to delivering consistent and continuously-improving services to customers and partners.

A thorough auditing process has shown ClassLink to deliver reliable, customer-focused, and always-improving services to customers and partners. These services include:

Client services such as implementation, engagement, and technical support

ClassLink Academy training

ClassLink's complete product suite

Services delivered through ClassLink's Partner Program

"Having two ISO Certifications in place–for Data Security and now Service Management Systems—gives school leaders peace of mind in challenging times. This latest certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide outstanding support at every stage of the customer journey."- Berj Akian, Founder & CEO, ClassLink

Read our recent blog post to learn more about what this certification means for ClassLink's customers.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. Learn more at iso.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassLink