Fiberon Wildwood composite cladding adds Bamboo to lineup of color offerings

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberon, a leader in wood-alternative cladding, is excited to announce the addition of Bamboo to the lineup of color offerings for Wildwood composite cladding. Bamboo will be added to the Sahara Collection alongside Mulga, Sumac and Palo – all inspired by arid, sandy landscapes and rich desert tones. Bamboo is a light blonde oak color that adds a subtle, sandy hue to the Wildwood cladding color palette and features distinctive gradients that mimic the dynamic shading of natural bamboo.

Fiberon, a leader in wood-alternative cladding, is excited to announce the addition of Bamboo to the lineup of color offerings for Wildwood composite cladding. Bamboo is a light blonde oak color that adds a subtle, sandy hue to the Wildwood cladding color palette and features distinctive gradients that mimic the dynamic shading of natural bamboo. (PRNewswire)

"Lighter cladding colors are trending in the industry; ... it seemed like a no-brainer to add Bamboo to the collection."

"Lighter cladding colors are trending in the industry, so when our customers began requesting a lighter Wildwood option it seemed like a no-brainer to add Bamboo to the collection," said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. "It is important for us to listen to our partners, and we are excited for the continued success and evolution of Wildwood."

Wildwood is made from 94 percent mixed recycled wood fiber and plastic content otherwise destined for landfills and incinerators. Wildwood is perfect for architects who want a long-lasting, nearly maintenance-free, more sustainable alternative to traditional wood cladding, offering a solution for projects that require the beauty of wood with long-term warranted performance.

Wildwood features an open-joint profile and is available in a variety of board lengths and widths for added design flexibility. It also features a durable composite core that ensures exceptional resistance to rotting, cracking, insects and decay. It will cut and install similar to real wood without the hassle and does not require the same staining and painting maintenance that wood requires.

In addition to the Sahara collection, Wildwood is available in the Eden Collection, which includes Mora, Wenge, Meranti, Koa and Tupelo – all of which are inspired by lush, tropical forests. Both nature-inspired collections feature rich colors, realistic textures and the organic warmth and beauty of real wood.

For more information on Wildwood composite cladding, visit fiberoncladding.com

Shareable Highlights

Fiberon, a leader in wood-alternative cladding, announces the addition of Bamboo to the lineup of color offerings for Wildwood composite cladding.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fiberon