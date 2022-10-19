Frutta Bowls Encourages Guests to Eat Creatively by Expanding Bowl Customization Menu Options; Adds New Boosts to Menu

Superfoods Fast Casual Brand Gives Guests Freedom to Get Creative with Bowls and Add Five New Boosts to Their Meals and Snacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frutta Bowls, a WOWorks brand and superfoods fast casual franchise, announced it will give guests the freedom to eat more creatively by encouraging them to customize their Bowls. The brand is also adding five new Boosts for guests to add additional supplements to their menu items.

Frutta Bowls guests now have the option to customize their bowl, starting with the choice of one of their five bases: Acai, Pitaya, Green, Greek Yogurt or Oatmeal. Next, they'll have the option to add their choice of granola, three fruits, and two toppings. The customization provides guests the opportunity to experiment with different flavors and ingredient combinations, as well as cater to their personal preferences and dietary needs.

Frutta Bowls is also introducing five new Boosts that can be added to any Bowl or Smoothie. The Boosts are designed to provide guests extra supplements and enhance their immunities as temperatures begin to drop. The new Boosts are: Energy, Collagen, Immune, Probiotic, and Multi-Vitamin.

"Bringing bowl customization and new Boosts to our guests is something that's really important to us," said Lauriena Bornstein, Chief Brand Officer of Frutta Bowls, Saladworks and Zoup! Eatery. "Allowing for creativity and catering to specific dietary needs is something we hope our guests are excited about because we certainly are!"

Frutta Bowls goes beyond providing flavorful snacks and meals – it provides guests with nutritious and healthy ingredients intended to fuel the mind and body so guests leave feeling reenergized to accomplish their goals for the day. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toast, and protein bites also help boost your immunity levels and provide necessary nutrients.

Frutta Bowls restaurants offers online ordering and delivery through Frutta Bowls or their rewards program as well as third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Frutta Bowls Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to 39 locations across 16 states. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh The Simple Greek and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

