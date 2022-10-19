M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.69 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $647 million in the recent quarter, $495 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $218 million in the second 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.28% in each of the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, and .42% in the second quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 10.43% in the recent quarter, 12.16% in the similar 2021 period and 3.21% in the second quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $0.22 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are pleased with the recent quarter gains in net operating income which are up 21% from the second quarter and 39% year over year. That improvement reflects increases in taxable-equivalent net interest income of 19% and 74%, coupled with low credit losses and well-controlled expenses. We are excited to continue our integration work to build a preeminent commercial bank across the eastern United States and we are committed to the success of the consumers, small businesses and communities across our expanded footprint."

Earnings Highlights





























Change 3Q22 vs.


($ in millions, except per share data)


3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22


















Net income


$

647



$

495



$

218




31

%



197

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted


$

621



$

476



$

192




30

%



223

%

Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.53



$

3.69



$

1.08




-4

%



227

%

Annualized return on average assets



1.28

%



1.28

%



.42

%







Annualized return on average common equity



10.43

%



12.16

%



3.21

%







For the first nine months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $7.14, compared with $10.43 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $1.23 billion and $1.40 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was .87% and 7.24%, respectively, compared with 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $700 million in the recent quarter, $504 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $578 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first nine months of 2022 totaled $9.78, compared with $10.61 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first nine months of 2022 was $1.65 billion, up from $1.42 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.23% and 15.13%, respectively, in the initial nine months of 2022, compared with 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.   Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.69 billion in the recent quarter, up from $971 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the year-earlier quarter, the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $182.4 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $140.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and $189.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $95.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The higher average balances of both earnings assets and loans outstanding in the second and third quarters of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflect the impact of additional earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.74% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022.

















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





























Change 3Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22


















Average earning assets


$

182,382



$

140,420



$

189,755




30

%



-4

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent


$

1,691



$

971



$

1,422




74

%



19

%

Net interest margin



3.68

%



2.74

%



3.01

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $115 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $302 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a $20 million recapture of provision in the third quarter of 2021. Included in the second quarter of 2022 was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $63 million in the third quarter of 2022, $40 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $50 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .20% and .17% in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .16% in the second quarter of 2022.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with September 30, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.89% at September 30, 2022, improved from 2.40% a year earlier and 2.05% at June 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $37 million at September 30, 2022, $25 million a year earlier and $29 million at June 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.88 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 compared with $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 and $1.82 billion or 1.42% at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The higher allowance for credit losses as a percentage of outstanding loans at the recent quarter end as compared with June 30, 2022 reflects a modestly less optimistic macroeconomic forecast.

Asset Quality Metrics













Change 3Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22


















At end of quarter
















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,429



$

2,242



$

2,633




8

%



-8

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


$

37



$

25



$

29




49

%



29

%

Total nonperforming assets


$

2,466



$

2,267



$

2,662




9

%



-7

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


$

477



$

1,026



$

524




-54

%



-9

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.89

%



2.40

%



2.05

%























Allowance for credit losses


$

1,876



$

1,515



$

1,824




24

%



3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.46

%



1.62

%



1.42

%























For the period
















Provision for credit losses


$

115



$

(20)



$

302







-62

%

Net charge-offs (2)


$

63



$

40



$

50




58

%



27

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)



.20

%



.17

%



.16

%
















(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(2)

For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $563 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $569 million in the year-earlier quarter. Trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and credit-related fees included in other revenues from operations all increased reflecting the acquisition of People's United, but were offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $571 million in this year's second quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of lower service charges on deposit accounts and trust income, offset by higher credit-related fees.

Noninterest Income





























Change 3Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22


















Mortgage banking revenues


$

83



$

160



$

83




-48

%




Service charges on deposit accounts



115




105




124




9

%



-7

%

Trust income



187




157




190




19

%



-2

%

Brokerage services income



21




20




24




3

%



-13

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



5




6




2




-9

%



122

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1)














Other revenues from operations



153




121




148




27

%



4

%

Total


$

563



$

569



$

571




-1

%



-1

%

Noninterest expense totaled $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $899 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.21 billion in the recent quarter, $888 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.16 billion in 2022's second quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition. Compared with the second quarter of 2022, the $46 million increase in operating expenses in 2022's third quarter predominantly resulted from a $32 million rise in salaries and benefits expenses attributable to an additional pay day in the third quarter and M&T's continued investment in its talent base through salaries and incentive compensation.

Noninterest Expense





























Change 3Q22 vs.


($ in millions)


3Q22



3Q21



2Q22



3Q21



2Q22


















Salaries and employee benefits


$

736



$

510



$

776




44

%



-5

%

Equipment and net occupancy



127




81




125




57

%



2

%

Outside data processing and software



95




73




94




31

%



1

%

FDIC assessments



28




19




22




49

%



24

%

Advertising and marketing



21




15




21




41

%



4

%

Printing, postage and supplies



15




8




16




87

%



-5

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



18




3




18




571

%




Other costs of operations



239




190




331




25

%



-28

%

Total


$

1,279



$

899



$

1,403




42

%



-9

%

















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022, 57.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $198.0 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $151.9 billion and $204.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021 and $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and June 30, 2022 as compared with September 30, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.8 billion at the recent quarter-end and $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.76% of total assets at September 30, 2022, $17.5 billion or 11.54% at September 30, 2021 and $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022, compared with $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, a year-earlier and $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $84.28 at September 30, 2022, $86.88 at September 30, 2021 and $85.78 at June 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.7% at September 30, 2022, compared with 10.9% three months earlier and 11.1% at September 30, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ322. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 26, 2022 by calling (800) 688-7339, or (402) 220-1347 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on the Company's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended






Nine months ended






September 30






September 30





Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change


Performance


















Net income

$

646,596




495,460




31

%


$

1,226,292




1,400,778




-12

%

Net income available to common shareholders


620,554




475,961




30

%



1,152,406




1,342,812




-14

%

Per common share:


















Basic earnings

$

3.55




3.70




-4

%


$

7.18




10.44




-31

%

Diluted earnings


3.53




3.69




-4

%



7.14




10.43




-32

%

Cash dividends

$

1.20




1.10




9

%


$

3.60




3.30




9

%

Common shares outstanding:


















Average - diluted (1)


175,682




128,844




36

%



161,295




128,786




25

%

Period end (2)


172,900




128,699




34

%



172,900




128,699




34

%

Return on (annualized):


















Average total assets


1.28

%



1.28

%






.87

%



1.24

%




Average common shareholders' equity


10.43

%



12.16

%






7.24

%



11.76

%




Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,690,518




970,953




74

%


$

4,020,369




2,902,154




39

%

Yield on average earning assets


3.90

%



2.82

%






3.30

%



2.91

%




Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


.41

%



.14

%






.27

%



.15

%




Net interest spread


3.49

%



2.68

%






3.03

%



2.76

%




Contribution of interest-free funds


.19

%



.06

%






.12

%



.07

%




Net interest margin


3.68

%



2.74

%






3.15

%



2.83

%




Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)


.20

%



.17

%






.14

%



.22

%




Net operating results (3)


















Net operating income

$

700,030




504,030




39

%


$

1,653,651




1,424,361




16

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


3.83




3.76




2

%



9.78




10.61




-8

%

Return on (annualized):


















Average tangible assets


1.44

%



1.34

%






1.23

%



1.30

%




Average tangible common equity


17.89

%



17.54

%






15.13

%



17.10

%




Efficiency ratio


53.6

%



57.7

%






58.1

%



58.8

%























At September 30












Loan quality

2022



2021



Change











Nonaccrual loans

$

2,429,326




2,242,263




8

%










Real estate and other foreclosed assets


37,031




24,786




49

%










Total nonperforming assets

$

2,466,357




2,267,049




9

%










Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

476,503




1,026,080




-54

%










Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:


















Nonaccrual loans

$

44,797




47,358




-5

%










Accruing loans past due 90 days or more


423,371




947,091




-55

%










Renegotiated loans

$

356,797




242,955




47

%










Nonaccrual loans to total net loans


1.89

%



2.40

%













Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.46

%



1.62

%





















(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,


Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022



2022



2022



2021



2021


Performance















Net income

$

646,596




217,522




362,174




457,968




495,460


Net income available to common shareholders


620,554




192,236




339,590




434,171




475,961


Per common share:















Basic earnings

$

3.55




1.08




2.63




3.37




3.70


Diluted earnings


3.53




1.08




2.62




3.37




3.69


Cash dividends

$

1.20




1.20




1.20




1.20




1.10


Common shares outstanding:















Average - diluted (1)


175,682




178,277




129,416




128,888




128,844


Period end (2)


172,900




175,969




129,080




128,705




128,699


Return on (annualized):















Average total assets


1.28

%



.42

%



.97

%



1.15

%



1.28

%

Average common shareholders' equity


10.43

%



3.21

%



8.55

%



10.91

%



12.16

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,690,518




1,422,443




907,408




937,356




970,953


Yield on average earning assets


3.90

%



3.12

%



2.72

%



2.64

%



2.82

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


.41

%



.20

%



.13

%



.12

%



.14

%

Net interest spread


3.49

%



2.92

%



2.59

%



2.52

%



2.68

%

Contribution of interest-free funds


.19

%



.09

%



.06

%



.06

%



.06

%

Net interest margin


3.68

%



3.01

%



2.65

%



2.58

%



2.74

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)


.20

%



.16

%



.03

%



.13

%



.17

%

Net operating results (3)















Net operating income

$

700,030




577,622




375,999




475,477




504,030


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


3.83




3.10




2.73




3.50




3.76


Return on (annualized):















Average tangible assets


1.44

%



1.16

%



1.04

%



1.23

%



1.34

%

Average tangible common equity


17.89

%



14.41

%



12.44

%



15.98

%



17.54

%

Efficiency ratio


53.6

%



58.3

%



64.9

%



59.7

%



57.7

%

















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,


Loan quality

2022



2022



2022



2021



2021


Nonaccrual loans

$

2,429,326




2,633,005




2,134,231




2,060,083




2,242,263


Real estate and other foreclosed assets


37,031




28,692




23,524




23,901




24,786


Total nonperforming assets

$

2,466,357




2,661,697




2,157,755




2,083,984




2,267,049


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

476,503




523,662




776,751




963,399




1,026,080


Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















Nonaccrual loans

$

44,797




46,937




46,151




51,429




47,358


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more


423,371




467,834




689,831




927,788




947,091


Renegotiated loans

$

356,797




276,584




242,108




230,408




242,955


Nonaccrual loans to total net loans


1.89

%



2.05

%



2.32

%



2.22

%



2.40

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.46

%



1.42

%



1.60

%



1.58

%



1.62

%








(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income




Three months ended






Nine months ended







September 30






September 30





Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



2022



2021



Change


Interest income


$

1,781,513




992,946




79

%


$

4,174,911




2,980,266




40

%

Interest expense



102,822




25,696




300




180,329




89,281




102


Net interest income



1,678,691




967,250




74




3,994,582




2,890,985




38


Provision for credit losses



115,000




(20,000)







427,000




(60,000)





Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,563,691




987,250




58




3,567,582




2,950,985




21


Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues



83,041




159,995




-48




275,115




432,062




-36


Service charges on deposit accounts



115,213




105,426




9




340,890




296,721




15


Trust income



186,577




156,876




19




545,874




475,889




15


Brokerage services income



21,086




20,490




3




65,414




43,868




49


Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



5,081




5,563




-9




12,743




18,349




-31


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)




291







(1,913)




(22,646)





Other revenues from operations



153,189




120,485




27




436,943




344,114




27


Total other income



563,079




569,126




-1




1,675,066




1,588,357




5


Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits



736,354




510,422




44




2,090,075




1,530,634




37


Equipment and net occupancy



127,117




80,738




57




337,584




244,057




38


Outside data processing and software



95,068




72,782




31




268,607




213,025




26


FDIC assessments



28,105




18,810




49




66,266




50,874




30


Advertising and marketing



21,398




15,208




41




58,057




43,200




34


Printing, postage and supplies



14,768




7,917




87




40,488




28,367




43


Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets



18,384




2,738




571




38,024




8,213




363


Other costs of operations



238,059




190,719




25




743,047




565,753




31


Total other expense



1,279,253




899,334




42




3,642,148




2,684,123




36


Income before income taxes



847,517




657,042




29




1,600,500




1,855,219




-14


Applicable income taxes



200,921




161,582




24




374,208




454,441




-18


Net income


$

646,596




495,460




31

%


$

1,226,292




1,400,778




-12

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands


2022



2022



2022



2021



2021


Interest income


$

1,781,513




1,465,142




928,256




958,518




992,946


Interest expense



102,822




53,425




24,082




24,725




25,696


Net interest income



1,678,691




1,411,717




904,174




933,793




967,250


Provision for credit losses



115,000




302,000




10,000




(15,000)




(20,000)


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,563,691




1,109,717




894,174




948,793




987,250


Other income
















Mortgage banking revenues



83,041




82,926




109,148




139,267




159,995


Service charges on deposit accounts



115,213




124,170




101,507




105,392




105,426


Trust income



186,577




190,084




169,213




168,827




156,876


Brokerage services income



21,086




24,138




20,190




18,923




20,490


Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



5,081




2,293




5,369




6,027




5,563


Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)




(62)




(743)




1,426




291


Other revenues from operations



153,189




147,551




136,203




138,775




120,485


Total other income



563,079




571,100




540,887




578,637




569,126


Other expense
















Salaries and employee benefits



736,354




776,201




577,520




515,043




510,422


Equipment and net occupancy



127,117




124,655




85,812




82,641




80,738


Outside data processing and software



95,068




93,820




79,719




78,814




72,782


FDIC assessments



28,105




22,585




15,576




18,830




18,810


Advertising and marketing



21,398




20,635




16,024




21,228




15,208


Printing, postage and supplies



14,768




15,570




10,150




8,140




7,917


Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets



18,384




18,384




1,256




1,954




2,738


Other costs of operations



238,059




331,304




173,684




200,850




190,719


Total other expense



1,279,253




1,403,154




959,741




927,500




899,334


Income before income taxes



847,517




277,663




475,320




599,930




657,042


Applicable income taxes



200,921




60,141




113,146




141,962




161,582


Net income


$

646,596




217,522




362,174




457,968




495,460


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet




September 30






Dollars in thousands


2022



2021



Change



ASSETS











Cash and due from banks


$

2,255,810




1,479,712




52


%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



25,391,528




38,445,788




-34



Trading account



129,672




50,920




155



Investment securities



24,603,765




6,447,622




282



Loans and leases:











Commercial, financial, etc.



38,807,949




22,514,940




72



Real estate - commercial



46,138,665




37,023,952




25



Real estate - consumer



23,074,280




16,209,354




42



Consumer



20,204,693




17,834,648




13



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



128,225,587




93,582,894




37



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,875,591




1,515,024




24



Net loans and leases



126,349,996




92,067,870




37



Goodwill



8,501,357




4,593,112




85



Core deposit and other intangible assets



226,974




5,952






Other assets



10,496,377




8,810,218




19



Total assets


$

197,955,479




151,901,194




30


%












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

73,023,271




56,542,309




29


%

Interest-bearing deposits



90,822,117




72,158,987




26



Total deposits



163,845,388




128,701,296




27



Short-term borrowings



917,806




103,548




786



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,476,456




2,067,188




117



Long-term borrowings



3,459,336




3,500,391




-1



Total liabilities



172,698,986




134,372,423




29



Shareholders' equity:











Preferred



2,010,600




1,750,000




15



Common



23,245,893




15,778,771




47



Total shareholders' equity



25,256,493




17,528,771




44



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

197,955,479




151,901,194




30


%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,


Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2022



2021



2021


ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$

2,255,810




1,688,274




1,411,460




1,337,577




1,479,712


Interest-bearing deposits at banks


25,391,528




33,437,454




36,025,382




41,872,304




38,445,788


Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities





250,250











Trading account


129,672




133,855




46,854




49,745




50,920


Investment securities


24,603,765




22,801,717




9,356,832




7,155,860




6,447,622


Loans and leases:















Commercial, financial, etc.


38,807,949




39,108,676




23,496,017




23,473,324




22,514,940


Real estate - commercial


46,138,665




46,795,139




34,553,558




35,389,730




37,023,952


Real estate - consumer


23,074,280




22,767,107




15,595,879




16,074,445




16,209,354


Consumer


20,204,693




19,815,198




18,162,938




17,974,953




17,834,648


Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount


128,225,587




128,486,120




91,808,392




92,912,452




93,582,894


Less: allowance for credit losses


1,875,591




1,823,790




1,472,359




1,469,226




1,515,024


Net loans and leases


126,349,996




126,662,330




90,336,033




91,443,226




92,067,870


Goodwill


8,501,357




8,501,357




4,593,112




4,593,112




4,593,112


Core deposit and other intangible assets


226,974




245,358




2,742




3,998




5,952


Other assets


10,496,377




10,312,294




8,091,137




8,651,338




8,810,218


Total assets

$

197,955,479




204,032,889




149,863,552




155,107,160




151,901,194

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

73,023,271




72,375,515




58,520,366




60,131,480




56,542,309


Interest-bearing deposits


90,822,117




97,982,881




67,798,347




71,411,929




72,158,987


Total deposits


163,845,388




170,358,396




126,318,713




131,543,409




128,701,296


Short-term borrowings


917,806




1,119,321




50,307




47,046




103,548


Accrued interest and other liabilities


4,476,456




3,743,278




2,174,925




2,127,931




2,067,188


Long-term borrowings


3,459,336




3,017,363




3,443,587




3,485,369




3,500,391


Total liabilities


172,698,986




178,238,358




131,987,532




137,203,755




134,372,423


Shareholders' equity:















Preferred


2,010,600




2,010,600




1,750,000




1,750,000




1,750,000


Common


23,245,893




23,783,931




16,126,020




16,153,405




15,778,771


Total shareholders' equity


25,256,493




25,794,531




17,876,020




17,903,405




17,528,771


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

197,955,479




204,032,889




149,863,552




155,107,160




151,901,194


Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended



Change in balance



Nine months ended








September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



September 30, 2022 from



September 30,



Change



Dollars in millions


2022



2021



2022



September 30,



June 30,



2022



2021



in





Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2021



2022



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance



ASSETS









































Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$

30,752




2.23


%


39,036




.15


%


39,386




.82


%


-21


%


-22


%

$

36,248




1.00


%


32,969




.12


%


10


%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
      securities



29




.55







.47




250




.41




100




-88




93




.42




223




.12




-58



Trading account



131




1.78




51




2.71




136




.59




157




-4




105




1.24




50




1.97




111



Investment securities



23,945




2.62




6,019




2.19




22,384




2.55




298




7




18,077




2.51




6,276




2.23




188



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount









































Commercial, financial, etc.



38,321




4.87




23,730




3.96




37,818




3.96




61




1




33,203




4.24




26,155




3.57




27



Real estate - commercial



46,282




4.49




37,547




3.87




47,227




3.87




23




-2




42,864




4.09




37,525




3.98




14



Real estate - consumer



22,962




3.84




16,379




3.59




22,761




3.64




40




1




20,557




3.69




16,932




3.56




21



Consumer



19,960




4.76




17,658




4.34




19,793




4.26




13




1




19,267




4.43




17,134




4.47




12



Total loans and leases, net



127,525




4.55




95,314




3.95




127,599




3.94




34







115,891




4.14




97,746




3.91




19



Total earning assets



182,382




3.90




140,420




2.82




189,755




3.12




30




-4




170,414




3.30




137,264




2.91




24



Goodwill



8,501







4,593







8,501







85







7,214







4,593







57



Core deposit and other intangible assets



236







7







254










-7




165







10









Other assets



10,012







9,017







10,355







11




-3




9,602







9,100







6



Total assets


$

201,131







154,037







208,865







31


%


-4


%

$

187,395







150,967







24


%










































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Interest-bearing deposits









































Savings and interest-checking deposits


$

89,360




.31




70,976




.04




95,149




.12




26


%


-6


%

$

84,006




.16




71,000




.05




18


%

Time deposits



5,050




.09




3,061




.46




5,480




.09




65




-8




4,401




.11




3,381




.62




30



Deposits at Cayman Islands office

































242




.11




-100



Total interest-bearing deposits



94,410




.29




74,037




.06




100,629




.12




28




-6




88,407




.16




74,623




.08




18



Short-term borrowings



913




1.16




91




.01




1,126




1.22







-19




701




1.16




72




.01






Long-term borrowings



3,281




3.67




3,431




1.75




3,282




2.55




-4







3,335




2.69




3,569




1.76




-7



Total interest-bearing liabilities



98,604




.41




77,559




.14




105,037




.20




27




-6




92,443




.27




78,264




.15




18



Noninterest-bearing deposits



72,861







57,218







74,054







27




-2




68,406







53,864







27



Other liabilities



4,001







2,151







3,684







86




9




3,301







2,167







52



Total liabilities



175,466







136,928







182,775







28




-4




164,150







134,295







22



Shareholders' equity



25,665







17,109







26,090







50




-2




23,245







16,672







39



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

201,131







154,037







208,865







31


%


-4


%

$

187,395







150,967







24


%










































Net interest spread






3.49







2.68







2.92













3.03







2.76






Contribution of interest-free funds






.19







.06







.09













.12







.07






Net interest margin






3.68


%





2.74


%





3.01


%











3.15


%





2.83


%




Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures




Three months ended



Nine months ended




September 30



September 30




2022



2021



2022



2021


Income statement data













In thousands, except per share













Net income













Net income


$

646,596




495,460




1,226,292




1,400,778


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,141




2,028




29,212




6,085


Merger-related expenses (1)



39,293




6,542




398,147




17,498


Net operating income


$

700,030




504,030




1,653,651




1,424,361















Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.53




3.69




7.14




10.43


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08




.02




.18




.05


Merger-related expenses (1)



.22




.05




2.46




.13


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

3.83




3.76




9.78




10.61















Other expense













Other expense


$

1,279,253




899,334




3,642,148




2,684,123


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)




(2,738)




(38,024)




(8,213)


Merger-related expenses



(53,027)




(8,826)




(293,208)




(22,670)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,207,842




887,770




3,310,916




2,653,240


Merger-related expenses













Salaries and employee benefits


$

13,094




60




98,480




64


Equipment and net occupancy



2,106




1




4,415




1


Outside data processing and software



2,277




625




3,245




869


Advertising and marketing



2,177




505




4,004




529


Printing, postage and supplies



651




730




3,833




2,779


Other costs of operations



32,722




6,905




179,231




18,428


Other expense



53,027




8,826




293,208




22,670


Provision for credit losses









242,000





Total


$

53,027



$

8,826



$

535,208



$

22,670


Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,207,842




887,770




3,310,916




2,653,240


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,690,518




970,953




4,020,369




2,902,154


Other income



563,079




569,126




1,675,066




1,588,357


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)




291




(1,913)




(22,646)


Denominator


$

2,254,705




1,539,788




5,697,348




4,513,157


Efficiency ratio



53.6

%



57.7

%



58.1

%



58.8

%

Balance sheet data













In millions













Average assets













Average assets


$

201,131




154,037




187,395




150,967


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(7,214)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)




(7)




(165)




(10)


Deferred taxes



56




2




38




2


Average tangible assets


$

192,450




149,439




180,054




146,366


Average common equity













Average total equity


$

25,665




17,109




23,245




16,672


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,495)




(1,925)




(1,332)


Average common equity



23,654




15,614




21,320




15,340


Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)




(7,214)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)




(7)




(165)




(10)


Deferred taxes



56




2




38




2


Average tangible common equity


$

14,973




11,016




13,979




10,739


At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets


$

197,955




151,901








Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)




(6)








Deferred taxes



54




2








Total tangible assets


$

189,281




147,304








Total common equity













Total equity


$

25,256




17,529








Preferred stock



(2,011)




(1,750)








Common equity



23,245




15,779








Goodwill



(8,501)




(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)




(6)








Deferred taxes



54




2








Total tangible common equity


$

14,571




11,182











(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,




2022



2022



2022



2021



2021


Income statement data
















In thousands, except per share
















Net income
















Net income


$

646,596




217,522




362,174




457,968




495,460


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



14,141




14,138




933




1,447




2,028


Merger-related expenses (1)



39,293




345,962




12,892




16,062




6,542


Net operating income


$

700,030




577,622




375,999




475,477




504,030


















Earnings per common share
















Diluted earnings per common share


$

3.53




1.08




2.62




3.37




3.69


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.08




.08




.01




.01




.02


Merger-related expenses (1)



.22




1.94




.10




.12




.05


Diluted net operating earnings per common share


$

3.83




3.10




2.73




3.50




3.76


















Other expense
















Other expense


$

1,279,253




1,403,154




959,741




927,500




899,334


Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(18,384)




(18,384)




(1,256)




(1,954)




(2,738)


Merger-related expenses



(53,027)




(222,809)




(17,372)




(21,190)




(8,826)


Noninterest operating expense


$

1,207,842




1,161,961




941,113




904,356




887,770


Merger-related expenses
















Salaries and employee benefits


$

13,094




85,299




87




112




60


Equipment and net occupancy



2,106




502




1,807




340




1


Outside data processing and software



2,277




716




252




250




625


Advertising and marketing



2,177




1,199




628




337




505


Printing, postage and supplies



651




2,460




722




186




730


Other costs of operations



32,722




132,633




13,876




19,965




6,905


Other expense



53,027




222,809




17,372




21,190




8,826


Provision for credit losses






242,000











Total


$

53,027




464,809




17,372




21,190




8,826


Efficiency ratio
















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)


$

1,207,842




1,161,961




941,113




904,356




887,770


Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$

1,690,518




1,422,443




907,408




937,356




970,953


Other income



563,079




571,100




540,887




578,637




569,126


Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(1,108)




(62)




(743)




1,426




291


Denominator


$

2,254,705




1,993,605




1,449,038




1,514,567




1,539,788


Efficiency ratio



53.6

%



58.3

%



64.9

%



59.7

%



57.7

%

Balance sheet data
















In millions
















Average assets
















Average assets


$

201,131




208,865




151,648




157,722




154,037


Goodwill



(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)




(254)




(3)




(5)




(7)


Deferred taxes



56




60




1




1




2


Average tangible assets


$

192,450




200,170




147,053




153,125




149,439


Average common equity
















Average total equity


$

25,665




26,090




17,894




17,613




17,109


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,495)


Average common equity



23,654




24,079




16,144




15,863




15,614


Goodwill



(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(236)




(254)




(3)




(5)




(7)


Deferred taxes



56




60




1




1




2


Average tangible common equity


$

14,973




15,384




11,549




11,266




11,016


At end of quarter
















Total assets
















Total assets


$

197,955




204,033




149,864




155,107




151,901


Goodwill



(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)




(245)




(3)




(4)




(6)


Deferred taxes



54




57




1




1




2


Total tangible assets


$

189,281




195,344




145,269




150,511




147,304


Total common equity
















Total equity


$

25,256




25,795




17,876




17,903




17,529


Preferred stock



(2,011)




(2,011)




(1,750)




(1,750)




(1,750)


Common equity



23,245




23,784




16,126




16,153




15,779


Goodwill



(8,501)




(8,501)




(4,593)




(4,593)




(4,593)


Core deposit and other intangible assets



(227)




(245)




(3)




(4)




(6)


Deferred taxes



54




57




1




1




2


Total tangible common equity


$

14,571




15,095




11,531




11,557




11,182





(1)

After any related tax effect.

