National DCP Receives Dunkin's Annual Partner of the Year Award

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin'®, the world's leading baked goods and coffee chain, today named National DCP (NDCP) as their Partner of the Year at the Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins 2022 Global Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, National DCP is a global provider of innovative supply chain solutions to the foodservice industry.

"National DCP has been an incredible partner from the very beginning, but the level of support they provided to the entire Dunkin' system during the height of the pandemic took our partnership to a whole new level," said Scott Murphy, President, Dunkin'. "During a truly unpredictable time, they helped us maintain the continuity of supply chain and control costs for franchisees, while providing excellent support for product launches and promotional windows. I can't think of a better partner to celebrate."

NDCP's partnership with Dunkin' has generated more than $1.3 billion in cost savings to the Dunkin' system. These savings, coupled with an expertise in strategic sourcing, distribution, and supply chain business practices, have driven significant food cost reductions while ensuring the continuity of supply for Dunkin' restaurants. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide supply chain disruptions, NDCP continued to assure supply and help alleviate price increases while simultaneously managing all the other suppliers to the Dunkin' system and maintaining its key service metrics.

"We are deeply honored to win Dunkin's Partner of the Year Award," said Scott Carter, Chief Executive Officer of National DCP. "Strong collaboration with Dunkin' and our entire supplier community is critical in delivering value to our cooperative's membership. Our team members and supplier partners have worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible service at the lowest sustainable costs, which has been particularly challenging in recent times. We appreciate the continued opportunity to serve this iconic brand and look forward to the next decade of shared success."

National DCP, LLC (NDCP), a global provider of innovative supply chain solutions for the foodservice industry, currently serves over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. The company's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, distribution, manufacturing, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $1.3 billion in cumulative savings for customers. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, NDCP has over 1,800 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hub. The company has been recognized with Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain designations in 2017-2022, honored as Dunkin' Brands Partner of the Year in 2012 and 2016 and made the 2016 InformationWeek Elite 100 List. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

